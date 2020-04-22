Avery County emergency personnel came out in full force on Friday, April 17, to pay tribute to local health care workers on the frontlines of the coronavirus response in Avery County, parading by the Avery County Health Department in Newland and Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville.
Emergency personnel honors health care professionals
Jamie Shell
