AVERY COUNTY – On Oct. 9, Mountain Electric Cooperative announced an emergency outage which would take place less than 36 hours from the announcement.
From about midnight to 5 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 11, 14,500 customers served by the Cranberry substation will be left without power.
Mountain Electric Director of Operations and Engineering Richard Grubb said the outage is necessary to remove a transformer leaking oil for repair.
Grubb said if the unit is not repaired, it could eventually cause a trip that would shut down the entire substation, leaving the same customers without power for at least 12 hours while the station was brought back online. That outage could occur in the middle of winter if the issue is not addressed.
"It certainly wasn't anything damaged that was created on the outside of the unit," Grubb said, adding once the transformer is taken offline it can be inspected for damage.
The late 1960s unit will be removed out and repaired offsite. Grubb noted the typical lifespan of a transformer is a 50 to 60 years, and a recently unit purchased for the Mountain City substation cost more than $750,000.
The outage follows two planned overnight outages in the past year.
The oil leak was discovered during monthly inspections. Grubb said no leak was found when the unit was inspected last month.
Avery County Assistant Fire Marshal Paul Buchanan said temperatures will not drop low enough for a warming shelter to be set up, but Emergency Management will be monitoring the situation overnight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.