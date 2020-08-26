GRANDFATHER MOUNTAIN — A 60-year-old male was extracted from the Profile Trail near Grandfather Mountain via emergency helicopter around noon on Saturday, Aug. 22, after suffering an apparent heart attack.
According to Avery County Fire Marshal Paul Buchanan, the individual’s group had made it past the Shanty Springs area of the trail, which is about three miles in, when the individual began experiencing chest pains and heart attack symptoms. Emergency personnel sent in a haste crew of about 20 members in order to access the patient.
“The Shanty Springs area is pretty treacherous area to get to, so when we started checking symptoms, we had good weather and we were able to request the NC HART helicopter, which is a combination of the North Carolina National Guard and state emergency management operations,” Buchanan said.
Helicopter operators were able to lower a rescue basket down to the patient, and crews immediately packaged the patient into the basket. The patient was then lifted up 100 feet off of the trail and transported to MacRae Meadows, where a WINGS helicopter was waiting. Once crews landed, the patient’s condition had worsened. The patient was then transferred to the helicopter and flown to Johnson City (Tenn.) Medical Center.
Buchanan reported that the patient is in stable condition. Additionally, the patient was reported to have a history of heart attack symptoms. Emergency Management received the call around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, and the patient arrived at the hospital by 2 p.m.
Agencies that responded to the incident include Linville Central Rescue Squad, Linville Volunteer Fire Department, Banner Elk Fire Department, NC State Parks, NC Emergency Management, Avery EMS, Avery Emergency Management, NC HART and the Grandfather Stewardship Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.