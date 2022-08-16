ELK PARK — The Town of Elk Park is taking steps toward improving animal services in Avery County.
The grassroots group Avery Animal Support does not currently have a facility to work out of. Most of the animals they take in go to founders Ellie Lecka’s or Emily Jo Turbyfill’s houses.
“There are 100 counties in North Carolina, and 99 of them have animal services in some form, or an entity that is serving as animal services such as a rescue with a facility funded by the state of a humane society or a county shelter, except for Avery County,” Lecka said.
The lack of standalone and dedicated animal control or animal services in Avery County is something that has been an ongoing discussion topic in recent conversations. A lot of people have the wrong idea about what animal control does, Lecka said. Before coming to Avery County, she had eight years of active rescue experience. Since starting in February of last year, the rescue has already had nearly 400 intakes of dogs and cats. The group doesn’t go searching for animals and its biggest concern isn’t dogs that roam around – but rather, the animals that are neglected or abused.
When Elk Park Mayor Daniel Boone and his wife Brandy met Lecka, they said they knew they had to help her in any way they could. With the full support of the Elk Park Board of Aldermen, the board moved to allow Avery Animal Support to use the old town hall building as a temporary space to house animals in the event of an emergency. Lecka deals a lot with cruelty cases, and if 15 animals from one home suddenly need to be put in her care overnight, she may not have the space in her garage to house them, she said.
“I’m just incredibly blessed and pleased that Elk Park is doing this,” Lecka said. “Everyone is so willing to help me and the animals there.”
This is just a temporary solution, however. The plan is that animals will be taken to the building when it’s a last-minute emergency, and they will likely only spend a few days there. The old town hall has historic significance, and Lecka and the Boones agree that they do not want to damage the building in any way. Lecka is looking into kennels that are meant for situations in which animals are being housed in an environment that isn’t meant to house animals.
However, this may be a good opportunity to fix up the old town hall a little bit, Mayor Boone explained. On top of that, this will be a good way for Avery Animal Support to determine how much space it needs when it does move toward a permanent building, Lecka said. For now, though, the old town hall is a building that is not being used when Avery Animal Support desperately needs one.
“We have an old town hall building that we had not occupied for the past probably five or six years, other than just for storage,” Daniel Boone said. “I thought maybe this would be a good place to house these animals for a short time, and give them a place to work out of.”
Donations are most crucial at this point in the process, Brandy Boone said. People can send donations through Venmo to averycountyanimals, through Paypal to averycountyanimals@gmail.com or in person at the donation drop box located at the Elk Park Town Hall.
“Elk Park and myself are excited that we can actually be the ones to kind of head up county operations, and partner in the valuable work that this group is doing for animals in our community,” Daniel Boone said.
