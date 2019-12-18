NEWLAND — The latest candidate filings for next year’s general election, as of Dec. 17, include a host of familiar faces.
Notably, the Avery County Clerk of Superior Court election to replace now-retired clerk Lisa Daniels is contested three ways.
Teresa Benfield was appointed to the position until the next general election and is running for the position. She is competing with fellow courthouse employees Theresa King and Linda Webb.
Renee Dellinger is currently running uncontested to be reelected as the Avery County Register of Deeds, and county commissioners Woodie Young and Martha Hicks have filed for their seats again.
Sitting Avery County Board of Education members John Greene and Kathey Aldridge have filed, along with newcomers Ruth Shirley and Neil Wilson.
Warren Daniel has filed for re-election to represent Avery’s district in the state Senate against Democrat challenger Michael Barrick, while Avery County native Dudley Greene is running for the state House seat currently occupied by fellow Avery native Josh Dobson. Dobson is not running for reelection to the House, as he has announced his plans to pursue the N.C. Commissioner of Labor position which is being vacated by the retirement of current commissioner Cherie Berry.
Dobson faces opposition on the Republican side from Pearl Floyd and Chuck Stanley. The lone Democrat running for the position is Jessica Holmes.
N.C. Commissioner of Insurance Mike Causey is being contested by a Republican, Ronald Pierce.
U.S. Senator Thom Tillis faces opposition from five Democrats: Trevor Fuller, Steve Swenson, Cal Cunningham, Atul Goel and Erica Smith; and Democratic Governor Roy Cooper, who is seeking a second term, faces Republican opposition from Holly Grange and Lieutenant Governor Dan Forest.
Ten candidates have filed, five Republicans and five Democrats, to run for the office of NC Lieutenant Governor.
U.S. Rep. Mark Meadows, a prominent Washington Republican who would represent Avery in the 11th district if he runs for reelection, was not listed among the candidates who have filed on the list furnished to The AJT by the Avery Board of Elections. Democratic candidates Robert Woodsmall, Gina Collias and Moe Davis have filed, as well as Green Party candidate Tamara Zwinak have filed for the District 11 seat, however.
Candidate filing deadline is Dec. 20.
