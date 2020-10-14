RALEIGH — On Thursday, Oct. 8, Gov. Roy Cooper accepted the nomination for Stacy “Four” Eggers, IV of Boone as the newest member of the State Board of Elections.
Eggers, the town attorney for the Avery County municipalities of Banner Elk, Beech Mountain and the Village of Sugar Mountain, joins Stella Anderson, a Democrat, with whom he formerly served on the Watauga County Board of Elections, to become the second member of the five-person State Board of Elections from neighboring Watauga County.
“We welcome the new state board members and appreciate their service to North Carolina voters,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the state board.
Under North Carolina law, the state Republican Party must nominate three potential board members to fill a vacancy and Eggers will take the seat formerly held by GOP appointee David Black.
“The State Board of Elections does critical work to ensure North Carolina has fair and accessible elections, and I thank Mr. Eggers for his readiness to serve our state,” Cooper said in a statement.
Eggers is a 2001 graduate of the Norman Adran Wiggins School of Law at Campbell University and the managing partner of Eggers, Eggers, Eggers, & Eggers, PLLC, Attorneys and Counselors at Law, in Boone. His practice areas include land condemnation and real estate disputes, as well as civil litigation, business representation and contractual matters.
Eggers has served as a president of the Watauga County Bar Association, the North Carolina Bar Association Committee on the Administration of Justice, the North Carolina Bar Association Committee on Justice and the Judiciary and served for eight years as a member of the Watauga County Board of Elections.
He was appointed to serve as a member on the North Carolina State Board of Elections and Ethics Enforcement for the 2018 election cycle, which consisted of four Republicans, four Democrats and one independent member, but a court ruling declared the previous North Carolina state elections and ethics board makeup unconstitutional.
The seat to which Eggers was appointed became vacant Sept. 23, when the two Republicans on the Democratic majority board, David Black and Ken Raymond, resigned amid controversy over a legal settlement related to mail-in ballot rules.
Cooper had first appointed Carr McLamb to fill the vacant seat, but the governor withdrew the appointment following allegations of misconduct.
Also appointed to the board is Republican Tommy Tucker, of Union County, a former state senator who served four terms from 2011 to 2019.
The new members were sworn in on Thursday, Oct. 8.
