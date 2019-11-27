BOONE, N.C. — Two sets of siblings who have served Appalachian State University and the state of North Carolina for a collective 132 years were among more than 120 staff members recognized at the university’s inaugural Chancellor’s Service Awards Luncheon held Tuesday on Appalachian’s campus.
The event honored staff members who, in 2018 or 2019, achieved milestone service anniversaries of 20, 25, 30, 35, 40 or 45 years.
Dr. Randy Edwards ’77 ’78 and his brother, Terry Edwards ’72, whose mother still resides in Avery County, were each recognized for 35 years of service, and sisters Sheila Perry and Kathy Deas were each honored for 30 years of service. As of 2019, the Edwards brothers have served Appalachian for 36 years each.
Randy Edwards is currently vice chancellor for advancement at the university. Over the years, he has served as a faculty member in and department chair and dean of the Walker College of Business (WCOB), as well as on a number of university advisory boards and committees.
“Dr. Randy Edwards in University Advancement ‘believes deeply in the mission of Appalachian and has a strong respect for his colleagues. He champions the importance of scholarship support and has made broad and significant contributions across the university, and particularly to the Walker College of Business and the Chancellor’s Office,’” Appalachian State University Chancellor Sheri Everts said.
He earned his BSBA in accounting and M.S. in accounting from the WCOB in 1977 and 1978, respectively, and his Ph.D. from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.
It was his big brother who paved the way, he said. Terry Edwards was the first Edwards to go to college, setting an example for many Edwardses to follow.
Additionally, scholarships opened the path for many members of the Edwards family, Randy Edwards said. He said a particular point of pride in his current role is his ability to provide scholarship opportunities for students, including other first-generation college applicants like himself.
Of the brothers, Randy Edwards was first to land a job at the university in fall 1977. He began his lengthy career at Appalachian as a graduate student teaching in the WCOB while earning his master’s degree.
Terry Edwards signed on with the university shortly after his brother left Appalachian’s campus in 1983 to attend graduate school in Knoxville, Tenn., which ultimately evened the brothers’ years of Appalachian service.
Terry Edwards earned his BSBA in 1972 and worked for 10 years as an accountant at Grandfather Golf and Country Club in Linville and for a short time for Sugar Mountain Resort near Banner Elk.
“Terry Edwards, who has now retired from the Office of Internal Audits, is, as his colleagues say, ‘the definition of a servant leader.’ They say his example of courteous professionalism and his daily encouragement helped make their team stronger," Everts remarked.
Terry was hired as an internal auditor at Appalachian in 1983 and served under five different chancellors. “It’s been a great career for me,” he said. “I had five supervisors — all good ones.”
Both brothers remarked on the tremendous growth they have witnessed over the years at Appalachian — both in population and building structures.
Terry Edwards said the most substantial change has been the advancements in technology. “When I started in ’83, we shared computers in the office. No one had their own,” he said.
Randy Edwards noted the university has become “a recognized and prestigious university of choice that attracts a very high caliber of student.”
