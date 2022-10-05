NEWLAND — Between a guest speaker and an upcoming workshop, there was much to be discussed at the Avery Economic Development Committee’s meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
Maxine McLaughlin from Pisgah Legal Services attended the meeting to talk about the services the business provides. Pisgah Legal Services is a nonprofit that offers free legal services to low-income families, which includes free legal advice and pro bono lawyers. Along with that, the organization offers free tax filing assistance for households that make less than $58,000 a year. The organization recently got a grant to expand services to all the 18 westernmost counties in North Carolina.
“Everybody is entitled to legal services, regardless of what their financial situation is,” McLaughlin said.
Pisgah Legal can also help people sign up for health insurance. She described it as an “unbiased option,” as all the services are free and the representatives at Pisgah Legal do not get paid commission.
Pisgah Legal will have tax clinics in Avery, Mitchell and Yancey counties next tax season, and McLaughlin encouraged people who are eligible to utilize them. Additionally, the organization encourages people who don’t usually file taxes to reach out to them, as they have found that some people, such as grandparents who aren’t typically required to file but are taking care of their grandchildren, could be eligible for a tax return. People who do not usually file taxes are also entitled to the stimulus money from the pandemic and Pisgah Legal can help them retrieve it, McLaughlin said. For tax filing inquiries and appointments with Pisgah Legal, call (828) 210-3404.
Committee member Kate Gavenus gave an update on the Avery County Business Expansion and Attraction Toolbox project and survey. The survey would be open to both leadership and residents of Avery County and would get a feel for what businesses people value, what businesses are here that people find valuable, what businesses are not here that people believe would be valuable and what type of development people would like to see in Avery County. Gavenus said that while they don’t necessarily have to do the survey, she would suggest surveying to get community input and a shared community vision.
Committee chair Ken Walter believes that the survey is important for two reasons. First, it’s necessary to address the culture of Avery County, as well as how people ended up here and why they stayed here, he said. Second, it’s important to address the need to keep agricultural land in agricultural use and not let it get developed, as that would be a threat to Avery County’s culture.
The board voted to move forward with the survey. The next step in the process is asking the commissioners to give the EDC the go-ahead to spend the funds necessary to start the survey, which would be $384 for a yearlong subscription to Survey Monkey.
Committee member Ellis Ayers informed the other members about the high school’s new Career Development Coordinator Carrie Greene. Schools everywhere, not just in Avery County, have pushed kids to go to college without a purpose, Ayers said. The new goal is to push every kid to be advised and to have a plan after high school, whether that plan is to go to college, work with credentials, join the military or whatever else it may be, he said. He added that he is hoping to create more internship opportunities for students in Avery County so they have the opportunity to try out jobs and see if they like certain work environments.
In other news and notes:
- Commissioner Dennis Aldridge informed the board that the occupancy tax bill will be presented to the General Assembly again in the spring.
- Committee member Jerry Moody updated the board about the farmland conservation meeting that took place on Thursday, Sept. 15, which was an opportunity to talk about options to protect farmland. Since the meeting, there have been around 15 new applications from people in Avery for the farmland conservation program.
- The Avery A&H Fair Haunted Trail will be at dusk on October 14 and 15 at Heritage Park. A showing of “Hocus Pocus” will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, which will be outside, weather permitting. The entry fee is $10 for ages 10 and up, $5 for ages 6 to 9 and free for ages 5 and younger.
- The EDC workshop on apprenticeships will take place at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the community center.
The EDC’s next meeting will be at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.