NEWLAND — Avery’s Economic Development Committee held its second workshop on Tuesday, Oct. 11, aimed to show employers various options when it comes to apprenticeships and encourage businesses to consider it as a way to benefit their business or organization.
The workshop included presentations from the EDC’s own Ellis Ayers, who is also the director of secondary education and CTE at Avery County Schools, and Charlie Milling, Western Region Youth Apprenticeship Coordinator for ApprenticeshipNC, a program that helps employers establish registered apprenticeships and build a skilled workforce. The EDC decided at one of its previous meetings that apprenticeships would be a great topic for its next workshop after Ayers gave everyone a little bit of information about the opportunities that they can open up.
Apprenticeships are a resource that Avery County has yet to tap into, Ayers said. Milling stated that there are currently zero employers enrolled in ApprenticeshipNC.
EDC chair Ken Walter described this program as a “win-win” for employers and potential employees. While this program is typically aimed at recent high school graduates, Ayers said employees who are at least 16 years old can participate in an apprenticeship. This is a great opportunity for students or recent graduates who may not know exactly what they want to do and are looking for employment, Walter said. Apprenticeships are ideal for students who don’t plan to go to college or the military, but who instead want to start working and gaining real-life experience.
Apprentices are paid, and through ApprenticeshipNC there is an opportunity for partial salary reimbursement for employers within the program. The program will also help fund onboarding and training costs, as well as tuition, books and fees in some cases.
Milling stated that 91% of apprentices stay with their employer after going through the program. This, Walter said, is likely one of the most important benefits of the program to employers.
“When you talk to employers today, and they have turnover with people who just don’t stay, that’s incredible,” Walter said about the retention rate of the program.
While there are specified fields that the program supports, Milling made it clear that the program is flexible and willing to accommodate other fields and businesses.
“One of the things that Charlie and Ellis accentuated was don’t just go by those critical occupations,” Walter said. “If you have an employer with any kind of employment possibility that would require apprenticeship programs, we will make it work. Don’t just go by that list.”
The EDC was thrilled with the outcome of the workshop, Walter said. A variety of businesses and employers attended, and there was a flood of questions for Milling and Ayers once the opportunity arose. The feedback and questions were all positive, Walter said.
“I was very pleased with the turnout,” Ayers said. “We had a lot of good questions, and it sounds like we’re on the right track to connecting our community with some resources with apprenticeships, and then also opening up new avenues with even internships and job shadowing as well.”
One of the concerns from employers was the amount of paperwork involved. While there is a decent amount of paperwork, Milling said, there is much less now than there used to be. Additionally, Ayers stated that he and his staff would be more than happy to assist people in filling out the paperwork to apply for the program.
The recording of the workshop is available on the Avery County Cooperative Extension website.
