MORGANTON — Edward Phifer (D) is vying for North Carolina District 46’s Senate seat against incumbent candidate Warren Daniel (R). Phifer says he is looking at bringing the experience of a successful businessman and furniture manufacturer to the General Assembly.
Phifer is the co-founder of EJ Victor furniture in Morganton, where he ran and operated the business for 30 years. Phifer currently sits on the company’s board and recently decided to re-enter politics. Phifer has previously served as a commissioner for Burke County and has served on numerous community boards in the Morganton area.
Phifer graduated from Appalachian State University and served in the US Navy from 1962 to 1964. His father, E.W. Phifer Sr., helped co-found Grace Hospital, which became Carolinas Healthcare System Blue Ridge. Additionally, Phifer is a descendant of Colonel Waightstill Avery, the Revolutionary War colonel and first Attorney General of North Carolina from whom Avery County derives its name (Warren Daniel’s wife is a descendant of this line as well).
Phifer describes himself as a classic Democrat, who is liberal on social issues and fiscally conservative. During his time running EJ Victor, he says the progress of innovation has allowed his company to stay competitive in a marketplace where manufacturers out of Asia are a major competitor. His company has not needed to utilize government assistance, except recently when it accepted Paycheck Protection Program funds.
“Thirty years ago, we started this company and the Asian product starting coming over here, and we couldn’t compete price-wise. So we started having furniture made in Asia. What’s happened recently, because of advanced machinery, or computerized equipment that lets you make smaller cuts and is less expensive, we are starting to make more products here in Morganton. We have never really relied on the government,” Phifer said.
Phifer is in support of North Carolina expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. From a business owner’s perspective, he says that expansion would ensure that employees who have pre-existing conditions would have access to health care.
“There’s so many people that do not have insurance or can’t afford insurance, they would be covered. Some are making too much money and some don’t have jobs or work for employers that provide insurance for them. They need to be covered like the majority of people and they would be if we expanded Medicaid. It would also provide jobs and keep rural hospitals from closing down,” Phifer said.
Additional issues that Phifer advocates are the reinstitution of the automatic pay raise that teachers would receive when they earn advanced degrees, as well as countywide broadband connectivity.
“I think broadband internet could help the children out in the rural areas, which it really is compared to Caldwell or Burke. It’s a beautiful area, and I would think that expanding broadband service would be an important issue,” Phifer said.
One subject that Phifer is particularly passionate about is term limits for members of Congress. He even raised the issue during a recent campaign stop with District 11 Congressional candidate Moe Davis (D).
“One of my main objectives if I do get to Raleigh is that I am in favor of Congressional term limits, and the people in Washington, D.C. are not going to let that happen if they have anything to say about it, and they do. The only way to ever get that accomplished is through a state’s convention,” Phifer said. “So many of them go up there and say, ‘We’re for term limits,’ but they get in the swing of things, get in that bubble with elected officials, bureaucrats, lobbyists and new media and they love it. It’s a great life. Who wouldn’t like it?”
Absentee voting began September 4, and the voter registration deadline ends at 5 p.m. on October 9. Early voting will take place from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 and 16, from Oct. 19 to 23, from Oct. 26 to 30 and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Oct. 31 at the Newland pool complex. Polling sites will be open across Avery County from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
