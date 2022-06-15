NEWLAND — The Avery County Economic Development Committee held a workshop at the Avery County Cooperative Extension Community Building on June 9 aiming to help employers find and retain workers.
The workshop was sponsored by Mayland Community College and the EDC and featured keynote speaker Tonya Wilson Snider, a business professor at Western Carolina University. Snider also owns tenBiz, a consulting company that provides guidance and training to small business owners.
“Everybody is suffering right now,” Snider said during the workshop. “Our small businesses, though, need us more than ever.”
Snider presented the same workshop last year over Zoom for Mayland Community College, according to Economic Development Committee Chair Ken Walter. He attended the first workshop through the community college and said it was one of the best he’s ever attended, so he reached out to the director of the Small Business Center at Mayland Community College to arrange a workshop that would be open to anyone in the county.
Snider’s workshop, entitled “Finding, Keeping, and Motivating Workers,” focused on what employers can adjust to make people apply to their jobs and stay at them. The main reason people leave their jobs is because of their supervisor, but the main reason they stay at their job is because they feel appreciated by their supervisor, she said.
“Our message really was if you as employers don’t understand, aren’t willing to adapt, No. 1, you’re not going to get employees to apply, and even more critically, as she pointed out in so many cases, you may lose employees you already have because the grass is actually greener on the other side of the fence, going somewhere else,” Walter said.
A point of emphasis during the workshop was that things aren’t the way they used to be, which means that the old way of thinking about employees has changed, Snider said. Nearly everywhere is hiring, so employees have a lot of options, which means that employers have to start taking steps toward creating a culture that employees, particularly younger employees, want to work in, she explained.
“In other words, it is the need for those people who are owners, or supervisors, or managers, they have to change their culture to accommodate this era of having way more employment opportunities than there are employees willing to accept them and apply for them,” Walter said.
Younger employees also now use the internet to research possible employers, and if businesses are less active on social media or have a website that’s “dormant,” they may be less likely to apply, Snider said. She emphasized the value of thanking employees and suggested things like allowing your employees to bring their pet to the office one day a month, wearing blue jeans on Fridays or randomly buying them milkshakes every now and then to boost morale. If businesses do these things, they should be talking about them in job postings because it may be the deciding factor for someone, she said.
“Even great things that we do for retention, we don’t usually talk about at recruitment, but we should,” she said.
One of the EDC’s main goals is to either retain youth in Avery County or convince them to come back sometime in the future, Walter said. Whether they participate in an apprenticeship program in high school and start working right away, go to Mayland Community College or leave the area for a while and decide to come back, Walter said he hopes to create a culture in which the youth of Avery County want to live and work in.
“You can make a very, very good living here in Avery County,” Walter said. “You can provide a high quality of life for yourself and for your own family when you have one, right here in Avery County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.