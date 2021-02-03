NEWLAND — The Avery County Economic Development Committee reconvened for its monthly meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 26, in which the committee discussed several upcoming projects, including a website redesign, a broadband grant and a potential cattle processing facility.
As the first order of business, the committee welcomed Angie Berry as the newest member of the board. In addition, Ken Walter was re-appointed as chairman of the board, while Clayton Harpold was re-appointed as vice chair.
After nearly two months of planning, the committee received design options for a new website, which will combine elements present in the county’s website, as well as the Avery County Chamber of Commerce website in order to provide important information to potential business owners and workers as a means to promote economic development in the area. Walter said that he has yet to receive a cost estimate from Big Boom Design but should have one by the time he submits the request to the Avery County Board of Commissioners at the next regularly scheduled meeting.
County Manager Phillip Barrier mentioned that vital information such as the process for business owners to receive a North Carolina and federal tax ID should be featured on the site. Barrier also gave an update on recent projects that are making headway throughout the county. Construction crews have established footers at the construction site of the new Bojangles in Newland, while the Town of Newland had recently announced that they had received a business plan and a building plan for an O’Reilly Auto Parts at the site of the former office of The Avery Journal-Times. The Elk River Depot Restaurant in Elk Park also opened its doors in December.
Barrier reported that December sales tax for the county is up more than 27 percent compared to the same time last year. Additionally, the county’s planning department has issued a record amount of inspection permits related to new construction throughout the year of 2020, which translates to $122 million in new project value, an increase from $79 million the previous year.
“We are a happening place,” Barrier said. “so I don’t see any reason why, when we start talking to grocery chains, there won’t be any reason we can’t get something in this empty building and all the empty buildings in the county.”
A construction trailer is now on site of Structall Building Systems’ manufacturing plant in Newland. Walter said that COVID-19 has likely slowed down the business as it works toward renovating the site and hiring workers.
Melynda Pepple, Executive Director of the Avery County Chamber of Commerce, said the county has been awarded another Appalachian Regional Commission broadband grant in the amount of $100,000, which is the same amount of a similar matching grant that had previously brought broadband to the Linville Falls area. The county will begin taking requests for bids and get the process rolling.
Avery County Agricultural Extension Director Jerry Moody updated the board on the “kill and chill” facility that a group of cattle producers are working to receive approval for. The project, which is being spearheaded by Jim Hamilton, would provide a meat processing facility for cattle growers across the region, including those in Avery County. The group is looking to receive funding for the project through the state, possibly through the Tobacco Trust Fund. Moody said a commitment, or a show of support, from Avery County would help aid the approval of the project. Local farmers have also submitted testimonies of support, and Moody said the number of professional meat handlers and hobbyists in Avery County have been submitted as well.
“One of the things we’re going to be doing through the extension is we’re going to be promoting (the facility) through our meetings. We have a trailer, so if someone can’t get their animals over there, we can get their animals to the facility. We’re going to provide marketing pieces to get out to our people and try to hold classes on how to be a meat handler to drive more business their way,” Moody said. “It’s an opportunity for a lot of our small guys to be able to sell meat legally, instead of having to sell the whole cow alive and take it over to be slaughtered.”
The total cost of the project will likely amount $1.5 million, with $1 million being provided through the state via grant funds, while Watauga County would ultimately be left to provide the other $500,000 in order for the project to come to fruition.
Before adjourning, the committee voted to close its subcommittee tasked with finding solutions to the problem of the lack of affordable homes in the area. Barrier mentioned that the local government and the state was doing all it could to address the issue.
