AVERY COUNTY — The Economic Development Committee convened for its monthly meeting on Tuesday, March 30, in which members discussed ways to be attract businesses to the county, as well as updates on new businesses.
Updates on the changes to the websites of Avery County and the Chamber of Commerce’s websites are ongoing. Visitors to the county’s page will be linked directly to the chamber’s site when they click on the link that reads “Economic Development.” The chamber has been focused on improving the information in order to better attract businesses, entrepreneurs, families and those who grew up in the area back to the region.
County Manager Phillip Barrier reported that construction at the new Bojangles site in Newland is ongoing, with curbing, water and sewer connections, and the removal of unwanted materials in the ground are completed. The building permit for the O’Reilly Auto Parts property has also been approved, and the building on the property next to Avery Tire has since been leveled.
EDC Chairman Ken Walter said he had consulted with a company called Retail Strategies Group about the problems the county has had with attracting a potential suitor to the old Lowes Foods property in Newland, which has sat vacant for the past four years. The company said that when site selection committees view the data on Newland, they see that the town already has a chain supermarket, and that companies come up with a negative figure of $3 million when estimating potential profits from a potential business.
Walter said the company recommended a training course to help those involved better attract businesses to their communities. Walter floated the idea of possibly using funds being made available through the American Rescue Plan to send at least one member of the committee to attend the training. The training costs $10,000. Walter then further explained the advice he had received from the company thus far.
“One of the things that I was hearing where they could be very helpful was by saying, ‘No, you’re not going to get a supermarket. We can help you by looking at others.’ One of the things that we were talking about were the current owners of the whole strip mall. Would they be willing to divide the anchor store, which is the old Lowe’s supermarket, and subdivide it?” Walter said.
Committee member Dave Smith mentioned he had talked with a mayor of a town in Mississippi, who strongly recommended the training and was able to pay for it through a grant. Commissioner Dennis Aldridge stressed the importance of ensuring that the money spent on the training would be put to good use.
“I’ve looked at a lot of training similar to this, and one thing we have to remember is that these people are not in business to be our friends. They’re there to make money just like the businesses they’re representing. So it’s not all sweetness and light, and I would have to be sure that we aren’t chasing our tail on some of the things that we already know,” Aldridge said.
Dave Smith elaborated further on his conversation with the mayor from Mississippi.
“Her town is only about 5,000, so we’re not too far apart as far as size goes. She said the information (the company) provided for her has been incredible. It’s been a lot of help. They haven’t been able to pull in a lot of business yet, but they’ve stopped going for the boxed stores, and these people have led them in a direction that they feel positive about,” Smith said. “Like Dennis, I am very skeptical about things like this, but I want to follow up and be sure we’re not making a mistake.”
As the next order of business, committee member Susan Siirila updated the committee on the new ownership of the Pineola Inn. The new owner is Carolyn Johnson, who plans to refurbish the entire hotel and are currently selling out products in their office and gift store in order to turn the office into a tap room and lounge area.
“They have several acres they bought with this purchase behind the hotel, and the long-term goal is to turn that space into an RV storage area, which would be nice,” Siirila said.
Walter had also received a call from a potential entrepreneur who is interested in starting a “glamping” business, or glamorous camping, and he was able to get the entrepreneur in touch with the right people to help him make the business a reality.
Walter then introduced Anne Winkleman to the board. Winkleman recently took over for Melynda Pepple as the Executive Director of the Avery County Chamber of Commerce after Pepple accepted a position with Grandfather Golf and Country Club. Winkleman was invited to join the committee during the meeting.
Jerry Moody, Avery County Agricultural Extension Director, gave an update on the “Chill and Kill” facility, which will potentially serve as a regional meat processing plant for local farmers and cattle raisers. Moody said Jim Hamilton, Watauga County Agricultural Extension Director, had submitted the paperwork and the Golden Leaf Foundation was having a meeting within the week in order to make the decision to approve or not approve.
“It looks pretty positive at this point,” Moody said. “We’re going to be trying to develop a situation over there to work with some of our local growers.”
Currently, growers are having to make reservations a year out in order to process their meat at a USDA facility. The facility is also being supported by the High Country Council of Governments, an entity that represents seven counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.