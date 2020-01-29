There are incentives available for citizens who own woodlands. Among those is the ability to receive a significant reduction in property taxes through the Forestry Present Use Valuation program. You must have a minimum of 20 acres of woodland in one parcel to be eligible. Any additional wooded parcels you own may then be enrolled also.
Usually all that is needed to receive this benefit is to follow a written Forest Management Plan prepared by a forester, and apply for the program at the county tax assessor’s office. The North Carolina Forest Service can assist anyone in obtaining this benefit (including forest management plans).
Several wood products currently in demand are: saw logs, pulpwood, posts and firewood. These products can be harvested from woodlands while promoting overall forest health, if planned for and supervised by a forester.
Other forest products in demand include various shrubs, plant leaves, tree bark, roots and herbs, mushrooms, etc. These also need to be harvested properly to ensure a supply for the future.
For additional information or questions, call County Ranger Joe Shoupe at (828) 766-8043 or email joe.shoupe@ncagr.gov for more information.
