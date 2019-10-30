AVERY COUNTY — With municipal voting ending on Friday, Nov. 1, only 30 early votes were cast as of the morning of Oct. 29 for upcoming county elections. Election Day for municipal elections is Nov. 5.
Avery County Board of Elections Deputy Director Caleb Hogan said it is not unusual for early voting turnout to be low for municipal elections, though as election day approaches votes are expected to pick up.
Out of the more than 11,000 registered voters in Avery County, only about 2,000 live in a municipality, which greatly limits the number of voters when compared to elections for county, state and federal offices that encompass all of the county’s voters.
Several races are not contested.
“Even though they’re not contested, it doesn’t decrease the importance of every vote,” Hogan said. “We’ve had elections changed by write-ins.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.