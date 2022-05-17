Polling places were open early on Tuesday morning, May 17, for the Primary Election. Pictured top is the polling location at Avery Morrison Public Library (photo by Neal Falvey). Pictured bottom left, the Avery Co. Senior Center, location for early voting, also serves as an Election Day polling precinct (photo by Neal Falvey), and pictured bottom right, the “Vote Here” sign welcomes voters at the Pineola polling location at Linville Land Harbor (photo by Sheri Cornett).
AVERY COUNTY — The early voting period ended in Avery County on Saturday afternoon, May 14, with a statistically average turnout for midterm one-stop voting.
According to Director Sheila Ollis with Avery County Board of Elections, 991 voters took advantage of early voting at the Avery County Senior Center to cast ballots in local and state election races, including county commissioners, sheriff, clerk of court, and board of education, in addition to state judicial seats, state senate and US Congressional primaries.
According to the North Carolina Board of Elections website, a total of 12,415 ballots are eligible to be cast for Avery County for this election cycle.
Voting took place from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, in 19 precincts across the county for the primary election. Canvassing will take place by the Avery Board of Elections on Friday, May 27.
Should a runoff election be necessary (which is a possibility if a top-voted candidate in a partisan race does not collect more than 30 percent of vote total, and the next-highest vote recipient files for a runoff with the state board of elections), a Second Primary will be held on Tuesday, July 26.
Results from the 2022 Primary Election were not available at press time, but full coverage from Election Night may be found online at www.averyjournal.com, as well as a full recap in next week’s edition of The AJT.
