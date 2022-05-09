NEWLAND — Early voting is under way in earnest in Avery County, with more than 450 early voting one-stop ballots have been cast and approximately 50 absentee ballots mailed as of Monday afternoon, May 9, according to director Sheila Ollis with the Avery County Board of Elections.
Early voting began on Thursday, April 28, and continues this week through Saturday, May 14, at the Avery County Senior Center, located at 165 Schultz Circle in Newland.
“We’ve had around 460 votes at the Senior Center, and we’ve sent out approximately 50 absentee ballots,” Ollis said of the turnout as of Monday afternoon.
Ollis noted that one-stop voting during a midterm election averages in the neighborhood of around 900 to 1,000 votes for the entire early voting period, placing this year’s total near average at this juncture of the process.
Voters may take part in one-stop early voting for the 2022 statewide primary at the Senior Center weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. through Friday, May 13, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday, May 14. Eligible individuals may register and vote at the same time.
Individuals on the ballot for the upcoming primary election include the following, listed by office:
US Senate (Democrat): Constance Johnson, Everette Newton, Patrice Booker, Cheri Beasley, Greg Antoine, Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond, Tobias Lagrone, Marcus W. Williams, James L. Carr, Jr., B.K. Maginnis and Robert Colon
US Senate (Libertarian): Shannon Bray
US Senate (Republican): Jen Banwart, Lee Brian, Benjamin E. Griffiths, Charles Kenneth Moss, Lichia Sibhatu, Pat McCrory, Drew Bulecza, Ted Budd, Leonard L. Bryant, Kenneth Harper, Jr., Mark Walker, Marjorie Eastman, David Flaherty and Debora Tshiovo.
US House of Representatives (District 5 — Democrat): Bernard Parrish
US House of Representatives (District 5 — Republican): Virginia Foxx, Michael Ackerman
NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 03: Lucy Inman (DEM), Richard Dietz (REP)
NC Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 05: Sam Ervin IV (DEM), Trey Allen (REP), April Wood (REP), Victoria Prince (REP)
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 08: Carolyn Thompson (DEM), Julee Tate Flood (REP)
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 09: Brad Salmon (DEM), Beth Freshwater Smith (REP), Donna Stroud (REP)
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 10: Gale Adams (DEM), John Tyson (REP)
NC Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11: Darren Jackson (DEM), Michael Stading (REP) and Charlton Allen (REP)
NC State Senate District 47: Deanna Ballard (REP), Ralph Hise (REP)
NC House of Representatives District 85: Robert Cordle (DEM), Dudley Greene (REP)
NC District Court Judge District 24 Seat 01: Tom McMurray (REP), Matt Rupp (REP)
District Attorney District 35: Seth Banks (REP)
Avery County Board of Commissioners (three open seats): Dennis Aldridge (REP), Robert Burleson (REP), Derek Buchanan (REP), Wood Hall (Woodie) Young, Jr. (REP), Blake Vance (REP), Glenn Johnson (REP)
Avery County Clerk of Superior Court: Teresa I. Benfield (REP)
Avery County Sheriff: Lee Buchanan (REP), Russell Carver (REP), Mike Henley (REP)
Avery County Board of Education (nonpartisan office — two open seats): Dustin Trice, Casey Lee, Jane Bumgarner, Patricia Edwards, Dennis Brown, Randy Singleton, Linda Webb.
For more information, call the Avery County Board of Elections at (828) 733-8282.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.