NEWLAND — Avery County’s Drug Crisis Roundtable met on June 20 for its regular meeting and discussed priorities, needs and issues of concern within the community.
County Manager Phillip Barrier announced to the group that Avery County has received its first payment from the opioid settlement fund. He told the group that Freedom Life Ministries, a Marion-based recovery group that is spreading to Avery County in the near future, meets all the criteria to be a state-approved organization to fund with the opioid settlement allotments. However, the commissioners will have the final vote on what to do with the funds.
Sheriff Mike Henley, who will be sworn in at the end of June, attended the meeting, and the group caught him up on the drug crisis in Avery County.
Samantha Knight, Avery County’s community paramedic, told the group that a program where EMS leaves nasal Narcan with people who have just overdosed would be very beneficial. Narcan has a short half-life, so many times paramedics will administer Narcan through IV but the person refuses to come to the hospital with them. Once medical personnel leave, Knight shared, a person will often fall back into the pattern of drug use and overdose again from drugs. A supply of nasal Narcan for paramedics to give out when they go on these types of calls would help prevent this, she said.
The group also discussed peer Narcan training, which is offered at noon every Monday at the LEAD office in Watauga County. They discussed the possibility of having someone from the LEAD office come to Avery to offer training sessions.
Addressing the rise of fentanyl was on the docket of discussion, of particular interest to Henley and area law enforcement. The group emphasized the importance of fentanyl testing strips and “cracking down” on distributors and people who sell drugs laced with fentanyl that end in an overdose.
Freedom Life Ministries is in need of an Avery County Reentry Director, as current director Paul Cole is “stepping aside” into a different role. Commissioner Dennis Aldridge urged members to start thinking of possible candidates for the job. Candidates must have at least a high school degree, and while a college degree might be preferred, Aldridge said he didn’t want the aspect of formal education to prevent the perfect person from getting the job. Someone who is in recovery or with lived experience might really thrive in this role, and he said he didn’t want to count anyone in that situation out.
Barrier reminded everyone of the group’s kickoff event with Freedom Life on August 20 at Heritage Park, which everyone is invited to. The roundtable’s next meeting is scheduled for July 18.
