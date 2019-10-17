NEWTON — A 55-year-old man was arrested on Oct. 16 by the N.C. State Highway Patrol and charged with felony hit-and-run after he reportedly fatally struck a cyclist on Oct. 10 in Caldwell County.
The collision led to the death of 61-year-old Ignacio Giraldo, of Sunrise, Fla. Giraldo was riding with a group traveling north on U.S. 221 on Oct. 10 when he was hit by a gray van near Grandfather Mountain around 11:40 a.m, according to SHP.
Since the incident, SHP has shared the image of the suspect vehicle and driver to ask the public's assistance in locating the man. Authorities then announced that the driver was identified as Charles Steward Bean, of Creedmoor, who was arrested at his residence in Granville County by the SHP Collision Reconstruction Unit.
Bean is being held at the Granville County Detention Center under a $35,000 bond, according to SHP. Additional charges are pending further investigation in consultation with the Caldwell County District Attorney’s Office. A 2008 Toyota Sienna minivan has been located and secured by the SHP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.