ASHEVILLE — The long-awaited draft version of the Nantahala and Pisgah National Forest Land and Resource Management Plan is currently set to be released in February 2020, according to the National Forests in N.C., a division of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service.
“We’re pretty sure that the draft plan will be released in February,” said Cathy Dowd, spokesperson for the National Forests in N.C.
The management plan for the million acres of both forests “for the benefit of the public” has been in the works since 2013, Dowd stated. Between 2014 and 2017, the Forest Service held 42 different face-to-face U.S. Forest Service plan revision meetings and took in thousands of public comments. One such meeting in March 2018 at the Watauga County Public Library drew a packed house.
The draft plan was originally slated to be released in the fall of 2019. Dowd said the plan is currently going through an internal review and said it’s part of the process.
Once released, the draft plan will be subject to a 90-day public comment period, Dowd said.
Going forward, Dowd said there’s no set-in-stone timeline to revise the draft plan, saying it depends on the amount of public comments received.
“I’d say that were really lucky that people in this area ares are so engaged in this process,” Dowd said. “I think when the draft comes out, people will see how we changed things.”
The National Forest Management Act of 1976 requires that the Forest Service update its plans periodically, usually every 15 years. The existing plan for the Pisgah and Nantahala forests were first adopted in 1987 and amended in 1994.
Because of the sheer scope of land contained by Pisgah and Nantahala, and the number of people invested in the forests, the process of crafting a new plan can be difficult, according to forest officials. One area of contention is among those who wish to designate the land as wilderness and those who would prefer the Forest Service’s newest distinction, National Recreation Area.
Working with the National Forests of N.C. has been the Nantahala-Pisgah Forest Partnership, which is a collective of organizations who each have an interest in developing the
Julie White, director of the Southern Off-Road Mountain Bicycle Association; Jim Sitts, Appalachian timber manager for Columbia Forest Products; Curtis Smalling, director of conservation for Audubon North Carolina in Boone; and Deirdre Perot, representative of BackCountry Horsemen of Pisgah.
