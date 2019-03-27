AVERY COUNTY — Paving does not happen in the winter, as asphalt plants are closed and the fixes drivers tend to see on roads in the cold of winter are cold-mix patches for potholes, a method that allows potholes which typically worsen with cold weather to be temporarily fixed while the department awaits warmer weather.
Asphalt plants tend to open in April, when paving and normal patching operations can restart for the county’s road crews. Asphalt is temperature dependent, and cold winter temperatures are not conducive to asphalt production and work that requires warm, consistent temperatures.
Avery County Maintenance Engineer Travis Henley estimated 1,000 tons of asphalt will be used in the county for projects this year.
The cost of the material varies with the price of oil, while the road in Avery that eats the most asphalt in the county is US Hwy. 221. Also according to Henley, the freeze-and-thaw cycle of warming weather can cause irregularities on the county’s unpaved roadways.
Some of the work performed by road crews is planned and some is reactionary. NCDOT advises motorists during the spring and every season to be aware of signage and watch out for small work zones and obey flags when work is being done.
Crews will also be repairing shoulders and working on drainage areas, in addition to regular paving and patching work. Bridges at Curtis Creek Road and Henson’s Creek are both scheduled for replacement this year as well.
NCDOT will also be hosting one of its twice-annual litter sweeps during the spring. Typically the sweeps take place in late April and September. The sweeps are largely a volunteer effort, but road crews will use a small part of their time for cleanup and picking up the collection bags left by volunteers.
