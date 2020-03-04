NEWLAND — Friendly felines waiting to find their forever homes at the Avery County Humane Society are now able to bide their time more comfortably thanks to a generous donation of Amazon Kindles, which the cats use to watch bird videos and listen to the sounds of nature.
Yes, that is right. As surprising as it may seem, there are a number of channels and videos on YouTube that are made specifically for cats. AHS Shelter Manager Charlene Calhoun says that the cats at the shelter respond positively to the videos, and they help them stay active and engaged.
“I was trying to find new ways to get the cats enriched and stay active,” she said. “So the staff and I would take our cell phones in and play YouTube videos and bird sounds for them, and they just came alive. So we were sitting and brainstorming because we needed something [for the cats] to play games with. I did a post on Facebook, and some of our supporters sent us the funds to buy a tablet for each of our [cat] colonies.”
These YouTube videos, made specifically for cats, feature common cat curiosities such as birds, mice and squirrels. As simple as they may seem, these videos are quite popular. One video in particular, called “Bird Bonanza,” features more than eight hours of bird chirping sounds and video of birds eating bread crumbs in a forest setting, and it has eclipsed seven million views.
Another video has more than 28 million views and is meant to act like a game where mice run across the screen and the cat watching paws at the mice as it darts its head back and forth attentively. The cats at the shelter have been particularly fond of this type of entertainment since the tablets were installed.
“They will sit and paw at the mice or the fish aquarium. Some days they sit in here and no one comes, so it helps keep them active,” Calhoun said.
Volunteer staff will also take the tablets into the cat condos, which are separate from the colonies, for the individual cats to watch and play with the videos. While the cats tend to respond actively to the videos, Calhoun is a little worried that the cats will get complacent and become couch potatoes or, in this case, “cat potatoes.”
“We go in and play with them. We have toys and stuff. The [cats] in the colonies get more exercise than the ones in the condos. Every day after they’re done cleaning, the staff will take the cats into the side rooms and play and get them exercise. That’s why we can always use volunteers,” Calhoun said.
Typically, the shelter will have cat adoptions anywhere from one to six times per week. However, Calhoun says that dogs are more likely to be adopted than the cats. Some cats will get overlooked when they are kittens, and they tend to stay at the shelter longer as they age. Calhoun encourages people to come by the shelter to interact with the cats, even if they are not interested in adopting. Some cats, like Milk Dud, have been at the shelter for more than a year, and the cats become more accustomed to people as they are interacted with.
“That’s why we ask for volunteers to come in and play with them and hold them,” Calhoun said. “Anytime someone can pet or hold a cat, it makes them that much more adoptable for a family.”
Profiles of each animal that is up for adoption are posted online, and if someone is missing an animal, Calhoun encourages them to stop by the shelter, since they are required to hold an animal for 72 hours after it is brought in.
The Avery County Humane Society receives its funding entirely through donations. People can donate online at averyhumane.org or come into the shelter at 279 New Vale Rd, Newland. To inquire about volunteering, call Calhoun at (828) 733-2333.
