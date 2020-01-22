ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — Deputies with the Carter County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that took place Monday morning, Jan. 20, on Dock Fields Road in Roan Mountain, according to a CCSO release.
Investigators believe Robert Fields entered the living room of his residence and had an argument with his wife, Shelly Fields. Robert Fields shot Shelly Fields multiple times with a .357 caliber revolver, then went to a bedroom and shot himself with the same weapon.
Deputies arrived on scene, and Shelly Fields was transported to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
