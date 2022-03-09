ASHEVILLE – Dogwood Health Trust announced on March 1 that its 2021 Annual Report is now available in a digital version that includes a full report as a PDF download. In total, Dogwood made more than $92 million in total community investments in 2021. The report is available by clicking to https://report.dogwoodhealthtrust.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/DogwoodAnnualReportDigital-revised.pdf.
“The past year was a very busy one for Dogwood and our partners,” said Dr. Susan Mims, CEO of Dogwood Health Trust. “In addition to the grants highlighted in the report, we made hundreds of community connections, created a robust yet streamlined grantmaking process, and developed meaningful goals and objectives that support our Strategic Priorities and guide our path forward.”
In 2021, Dogwood invested $78.6 million in traditional grant awards, $12.1 million in Impact Investments, and $1.2 million in program-related expenses. Additionally, by investing another $1.2 million through its Leverage Fund and capacity building grants — a strategy in which Dogwood connects regional nonprofit organizations with proven successful grant writers who help them pursue and attract significant funding from public and private sources outside of the region — Dogwood helped attract more than $8.7 million in funding from state and federal sources, as well as from national private funders.
In addition to providing funding, Dogwood also grew its program team significantly in 2021 to ensure more and deeper community connections as it partners throughout the region to achieve positive outcomes within its four strategic priorities of Housing, Education, Economic Opportunity, and Health & Wellness.
“We are thrilled by the support and engagement from our community partners and the momentum we are creating together to create a region where every generation can live, learn, earn and thrive – no exceptions,” Mims said. “We are excited to continue this journey together through 2022 and beyond.”
About Dogwood Health Trust
Dogwood Health Trust is a private foundation based in Asheville, NC with the sole purpose of dramatically improving the health and wellbeing of all people and communities of 18 counties and the Qualla Boundary in Western North Carolina. Dogwood Health Trust focuses on innovative and equitable ways to address the many factors that contribute to overall health and wellbeing, with a focus on housing, education, economic opportunity, and health and wellness. Dogwood Health Trust works to create a Western North Carolina where every generation can live, learn, earn and thrive, with dignity and opportunity for all, no exceptions. To learn more, please visit www.dht.org.
