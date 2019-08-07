RALEIGH — The state budget still hangs in limbo as the standoff between state Democrats and Republicans continues.
State services will continue to be funded at the level of the previous year as the current fiscal year stretches on, but there has been little movement on a compromise in Raleigh.
Governor Roy Cooper vetoed the budget more than a month ago, on June 28, and state Republicans have yet to compromise with the governor or gain the votes needed from Democrats to override the governor’s veto with a supermajority.
Rep. Josh Dobson (R-Nebo) is now a chair on the House Appropriations Committee, and has had a major role in crafting the budget that came across Cooper’s desk.
This will be Dobson’s last term in the House for the foreseeable future, as he is running for N.C. Commissioner of Labor in 2020 rather than seeking reelection to his current seat. Longtime Labor Commissioner Cherie Berry is retiring from the post and will not be seeking reelection.
“There is a lot of uncertainty right now,” Dobson said.
Dobson added he believes there are a lot of good things in the budget right now though there is currently a stalemate, and in his more than six years in the General Assembly he has not seen such an unpredictable situation.
“There are significant investments in parts of the state that Democrats represent,” Dobson said, citing a significant investment in the Brody School of Medicine at East Carolina University, increases to foster care and group homes and significant pay raises for a number of state employees.
The proposed budget sent to the governor’s desk also included $10 million in capital project funding for Avery County Schools, an exceptionally high figure when compared to supplemental capital project funding for other counties in the state that were included in the budget.
“Anyone that would tell you how they think this is going to end, I would be very skeptical of that, because I’m not sure anyone knows,” Dobson added.
Despite the standoff, Dobson said his experience on the committee has been great.
“It’s been a great experience to have a real seat at the table for Avery County where I went to high school, where I grew up,” Dobson said. “It’s not every day that I’ve had that opportunity, so it doesn’t ever get normal.”
Dobson said despite the frustrations, he would not trade the experience for anything.
“Some legislators are more interested in the tax policy, they’ve got other interests,” Dobson added. “To have a seat at the table for the appropriations process and for this budget, regardless of how it turns out, I wouldn’t change it.”
Dobson noted he would not be satisfied leaving Raleigh until the state has a budget.
