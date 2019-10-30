AVERY COUNTY — Each year the Alpha Gamma Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma, an organization for women leaders in education, awards at least one scholarship to an education major from Appalachian State University or Lees-McRae College.
Emily Harrison of Lees-McRae and Sara Dixon of Appalachian State are the two most recent winners who were recognized at Alpha Gamma’s October meeting.
Harrison, from Lowgap, is a senior at Lees-McRae majoring in Special Education. Harrison found Lees-McRae through tennis and has just finished her last competitive season of tennis so she can focus on student teaching in the spring semester.
Harrison founded the Leaders in Education and Professionalism club on campus. This organization encourages students to take accountability for their learning and make their education personal.
Harrison loves to draw and paint so much that she once considered pursuing an art minor. She would love to find a job teaching Exceptional Children somewhere in the High Country. She has considered working at the Grandfather Home for Children in Banner Elk since she is on the advisory council for their Academy and the changes they are making to their program are exciting. Wherever she goes, she would like work with a focus on students with emotional and behavioral disorders.
Dixon, from Siler City, is a junior at Appalachian State University. Her major is middle grades education with concentrations in math and science. Dixon works as a manager in the ASU campus tutoring center as well as in the math and science educational center housed in the university’s college of education.
Dixon is a part of Appalachian Community of Education Scholars, Professional Education Council, Prospective Teachers of Mathematics Association and the Appalachian Educators club. Some of Dixon’s interests outside of school include running, hiking, reading and painting. Dixon loves the High Country so that is always a possibility. Her dream would be to teach sixth grade math; however, she would be happy teaching math or science in middle school.
