NEWLAND — The Dive-In, the County’s new pool complex, opened a little more than two months ago on May 25. In that time the pool complex has become a popular destination for county families.
The pool’s grand opening saw more than 200 people come out to the pool, followed by an abnormal schedule briefly after opening. The pool has since been on a regular schedule and been hosting family nights on Monday evenings that allow all swimmers in for $2 and offered a free swimming period on the evening of Independence Day.
The more than $3 million project is the successor to the county’s old pool facility which had to be shut down. The facility has managed to maintain a mostly consistent schedule, though on July 23 the pool did shut down for the afternoon due to the weather. The pool has also had some slow days recently due to the unseasonably cool weather.
Otherwise, the county has not had many issues with the facility, other than its popularity packing the parking lot and using up most of the seating.
“The numbers have been good,” County Manager Philip Barrier said.
The pool will be open at least through Labor Day, though Barrier said the facility could be open longer depending on how the weather accommodates.
The grand opening brought out notable people from throughout the county and even U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, who made an appearance at the event.
The pool was also featured in a promotional video produced on behalf of the county’s Economic Development Committee which was intended as a pilot for similar marketing videos about projects happening around the county that could be used to attract more interest to the area.
The pool has regular hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, and 2:30 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The facility is available for rent upon request and the Avery County Parks and Recreation Department posts regular updates on the facility on its Facebook page. For more information, the phone number for the facility is (828) 737-0126.
