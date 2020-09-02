WASHINGTON D.C. — North Carolina District 11 Congressional candidate Madison Cawthorn spoke during the third night of the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, Aug. 26, in a speech meant to rally support for the reelection of President Donald Trump, as well as his own campaign to represent western North Carolina.
In a speech that has been praised by many conservative pundits and supporters of the President, Cawthorn spoke on his experience of becoming a disabled person after a 2014 car crash left him partially paralyzed at the age of 18.
Cawthorn said that he was given a one-percent chance of surviving but through the power of prayer, a loving community and skilled doctors, he was able to make it through.
“It took me over a year to recover,” Cawthorn said. “My first public outing in a wheelchair was to a baseball game. Before my accident, I was 6’3”. I stood out in a crowd. But as I was wheeled through the stadium, I felt invisible. At 20, I thought about giving up. However, I knew I could still make a difference. My accident gave me new eyes to see, and new ears to hear. God protected my mind and my ability to speak. I say to people who feel forgotten, ignored, and invisible: I see you. I hear you.”
Midway through his speech, Cawthorn called on young people to come together for the benefit of the country. Cawthorn, 25, would become the youngest Congressman in more than 200 years to serve in the House of Representatives if elected.
The candidate then cited several American figures who affected the country’s history at a young age, including George Washington (who was 21 when he received his first military commission) and Abraham Lincoln (who first ran for office at the age of 22).
“In times of peril, young people saved this country abroad and at home. We held the line, scaled cliffs, crossed oceans, liberated camps and cracked codes,” Cawthorn said.
Madison also harkened back to Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech that was given on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial during the 1963 March on Washington.
“MLK’s dream is our dream, for all Americans to be judged solely on their character. Millions of people risk their lives to come here because they believe in the dream of MLK and the American dream. Join us, as we, the party of freedom, double down on ensuring the American Dream for all people,” Cawthorn said.
At the zenith of Cawthorn’s four-minute message, two campaign aides brought out a walker, which Cawthorn grasped onto to lift himself up and drew comparisons to the Pledge of Allegiance in his closing remarks.
“The American idea my ancestors fought for during the Revolutionary War is as exciting and revolutionary today as it was 250 years ago. I say to Americans who love our country – young and old – be a radical for freedom. Be a radical for liberty. Be a radical for our republic. For which I stand. One nation. Under God. With liberty and justice for all,” Cawthorn said.
The 2020 Republican National Convention concluded on Thursday, Aug. 27, with President Trump accepting the party’s nomination for reelection as President of the United States. Trump faces Democratic opponent and former Vice President Joe Biden in November’s general election.
