PLUMTREE — On Oct. 12 deputies from Avery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call in reference to a vehicle blocking a driveway and partially in the road at 55 Jim Daniels Lane, off Little Plumtree Creek Road.
When deputies arrived at the residence they went to the door to ask the owner to move his car and when the door opened the smell of marijuana was intense, according to an October 14 press release from ACSO. Deputies immediately seized the residence and applied for a search warrant, which they received. Several deputies were called in to assist and were surprised at the sheer quantity of drugs that were at the residence, according to the release.
Found during the search was several pounds of marijuana, several ounces of cocaine, methamphetamine, LSD, psilocybin mushrooms, and moonshine. There were also several guns found at the residence, the release stated, one of which was a sawed-off shotgun, along with several thousand dollars in cash.
Five were arrested and charged in connection with the incident. Emilio Zamudio is charged with trafficking in cocaine and trafficking in marijuana, and possession of a weapon of mass destruction. Weston Wood of Newland is charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in marijuana and possession of methamphetamine. Luke Mason of Vilas is charged with felony possession of cocaine. Thomas Mason of Boone is charged with felony possession of cocaine. Andrew Johnson of Boone is charged with felony possession of cocaine.
Investigation into the residence is ongoing, with the possibility of more charges pending.
