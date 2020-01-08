HIGH COUNTRY — North Carolina Delta Kappa Gamma recently announced the recipients of multiple grant awards.
Anderson receives Education Foundation Continuing Education for Professional/Personal Growth Grant
Amy Anderson, science teacher at the Williams Academy in Crossnore, recently received the North Carolina DKG Education Foundation Continuing Education for Professional/Personal Growth grant. Continuing education grants are awarded to individuals or to projects offering professional/personal growth for women educators through such educational activities as attendance at conferences or seminars, participation in independent studies, or educational travel.
As a new resident of North Carolina, Anderson is learning more about the NC Standard Course of Study in Science thanks to this grant award. The grant allowed her to attend the North Carolina Science Teachers Conference. Attending this professional development opportunity enabled her to gain expertise, and it also increased her ability to network with other science teachers by establishing a support base. Gathering new ideas from the conference has motivated her to bring the magic of science into the daily classroom through activities such as “Robotics in the Classroom” and “NASCAR Incorporated into the Classroom!”. The conference has provided her with a better understanding of the NCSCOS in Science as well as new strategies and techniques.
Kimbro receives Grove-Little Endowment for Early Career Educators
Amber Morgan Kimbro, a teacher in the Exceptional Children’s department at Watauga High School, recently received the North Carolina DKG Education Foundation Groves-Little Endowment for Early Career Educators. She originally graduated from Appalachian State University and was one of their finalists for Student Teacher of the Year. She is a lifelong learner who is constantly searching for new and better techniques to improve her teaching and her students’ success. This grant will allow her to continue working on her graduate degree.
The Groves-Little Endowment Grant for Early Career Educators may be initiated by individual educators who have taught four years or less and are employed in NC public schools. It covers a broad range of possibilities, focusing on two areas of importance for early career educators: Learning/Literacy projects for students in school or community settings and Continuing Education for Professional/Personal Growth through attendance at conferences, seminars, educational travel and other educational activities. Kimbro received one of to the two grants which were awarded in 2019-2020.
Wade receives Friend of Education Award
Andrew Wade of Bubbles Car Wash received the first annual Friend of Education Award presented by the Alpha Gamma Chapter of DKG. Wade has generously donated to Alpha Gamma’s annual Beginning Teachers project for years.
Each January, Alpha Gamma members fill bags of materials and gift cards for first year teachers in both Avery and Watauga counties. The organization chose this time of year because teacher supplies are often running low by this time of year.
As the son of a teacher, Wade is well aware of teacher needs. Susan Phipps, membership chairperson, was delighted to present the plaque to Wade and share how much his donations are appreciated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.