AVERY COUNTY — Avery County’s budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year did not include any provisions for animal services in the county, resparking debate over whether these services are needed in the county and how they may be funded.
At the Avery County Commissioners meeting on June 9, Jim Ward from the High Country Charitable Foundation presented the board with a check for $100,000 to fund an animal services position in Avery County. The commissioners decided that the money would not be included in the 2021-22 fiscal year budget, opting not to accept the funds.
Ward, a part-time resident of Avery County and founder of the High Country Charitable Foundation, said that the organization’s goal is to support the people and animals of Avery County through charitable giving.
“(We’re) not looking to change any of the laws. We are asking to support the laws that are already there,” Ward said, stating that animal services would only bolster the state laws already in place. Jim Swinkola, local liaison of the High Country Charitable Foundation, stated that equal application of these laws can only be achieved with the consistency of a trained animal services officer.
“Different deputies go out, none of which have training specifically as to how to judge whether this is an abuse situation or a dangerous animal situation, and rely just on their interpretation of the state law,” Swinkola said on response to animal calls, adding that, “If you have an identical situation that I have, there may be two different conclusions to that, based upon who is sent out.”
County Commissioners
In sharing why the Avery County Board of Commissioners decided to not include animal services in the 2021-22 fiscal year budget, County Manager Phillip Barrier stated that concerns over continued financing and demonstrated need drove the board’s decision.
“It’s not that we don’t want the Sheriff’s Office to do their job, but we feel like there are enough staff, enough resources already in place to do what needs to be done for animal services without creating a new position,” Barrier explained. “If you check with the surrounding counties, we have more staff in our Sheriff’s Office, not counting jail staff, than the other counties, and we have a budget that is half a million to a million dollars larger than Mitchell County. There should be enough resources for them to handle animal services.”
Barrier also raised concerns about funding the position after the initial year. While $100,000 was offered for a trial year, Barrier said the county commissioners were hesitant to create a position they could not fund in future years.
“Sometimes you don’t see eye to eye. On paper it looks like he should have everything he needs to continue, since they already provide animal services and they already take all the calls,” Barrier said in response to Sheriff Kevin Frye’s advocacy for an animal service position in his office.
Avery Co. Sheriff’s Office
Outside of town limits, the Avery County Sheriff’s Office responds to calls regarding animals. Frye said that the majority of these calls involve domestic animals, usually dogs. Barking, running loose on other people’s properties, lost or sometimes exhibiting dangerous behavior such as biting, officers respond to dog-related calls more than any other, according to Frye.
County commissioners, Frye noted, have the power to decide whether or not a new position can be created in the Sheriff’s Office.
“I’m going to move a deputy from his patrol position into an animal services position,” Frye said, if the commissioners remain steadfast in not accepting Ward’s donation to make an animal service position on a trial basis for one year.
ACSO currently has two vacancies, according to Frye, which will increase to three when, in July or the beginning of August, he moves to transition a deputy to serve as an animal services officer. The tradeoff, he notes, is worth the sacrifice of a deputy from patrol, although he stated that reducing the number of deputies on patrol will impact response time and call response from his department.
“(This is) not a dog catcher position, not a stray dog position. This is a position that would only be investigating neglect, cruelty and dangerous dogs, all of which we already have to do by North Carolina state statute,” Frye said.
ACSO already must handle these cases according to state law, and while Avery County does not currently have animal ordinances, Frye said he has no intention of advocating for the creation of any ordinances.
Animal calls and dog bites
Mason Gardner, public information officer for the Toe River Health District, said that when an animal bites a human it is important to find out whether the animal has rabies, and that this is more difficult without animal services able to follow up and locate animals. “Rabies is fatal,” Gardner stated, and requires multiple rounds of medication for humans bitten by rabid animals.
Dogs are the most common animals in bite reports, Gardner said, and they require a 10-day quarantine after a reported bite to observe whether the animal had rabies when it bit the human.
“Lots of people have pens they can confine the dogs in, or they can chain them up,” and protect them from harming anybody else, Gardner said. But there are not always good options for quarantine, as families may keep the dogs quarantined in their house or yard. The county does not have housing facilities for stray dogs, nor are stray dogs always located by the Sheriff’s Office.
“A lot of times we have suspicion (that a dog has rabies), but don’t find out,” Gardner said.
Town police departments
Currently, town police departments receive calls for animal services and have on-duty officers attend to the cases. Elk Park Chief of Police Michael Ellenburg said that his department does get animal calls, usually about loose dogs that may be roaming around, digging in neighbors’ trash, or barking. Chief Tim Barnett from Beech Mountain echoed Ellenburg, stating that dogs barking, cats stuck in trees as well as wildlife reports, such as bears, come through his department. Barnett said that since January 1, his department has received 20 animal-related calls. He estimated that about once a week his officers respond to these calls.
Beech Mountain, as well as Seven Devils, has an advantage of being a border municipality with portions of the town in both Avery and Watauga counties. The shared border allows for Watauga animal services officer to have jurisdiction in part of the municipality and is able to take those calls.
Officer Stacy Shoemake is the Chief Animal Control Officer for Watauga County. Shoemake said that Avery County “should have animal control.” His department handles animal calls within his jurisdiction of Beech Mountain in Avery County, noting that they have merged with the Watauga Humane Society to board dogs. Helping pay for the housing and needs of the dogs hosted at the Watauga Humane Society, a no-kill shelter, Watauga Animal Control is able to board stray dogs as well as house dogs in the facility who are required to be quarantined for biting humans.
Avery Humane Society
Avery Humane Society is the only service in Avery County for stray animals, according to Gwynne Dyer, director of the Avery Humane Society. While the humane society tries to help the county in any way possible, Dyer said it does not receive funding and thus often does not have the capacity to take in animals for quarantine or dogs and cats from animal service calls.
The former name of the humane society, the “Avery County Humane Society,” caused confusion, according to Dyer. In June, the shelter changed its name to the Avery Humane Society to bring the humane society’s branding closer to its core values and to clear misconceptions about the fact that the humane society was not a county service.
“We haven’t received any money from the county in four years, although they did help us with getting a good price on the land the shelter is now on,” Dyer said.
The money raised to operate the shelter, Dyer explained, comes from public donations, corporate sponsorships, grants and the small amount made from adoptions.
“I just wrote the grant (to the county) for funding for the stray animals for the second year in a row and got zero,” Dyer said.
While law enforcement, the health department or county services may want the Avery Humane Society to provide space and resources for all stray animals, Dyer said this is not always possible.
“You can’t have it both ways, to be a no-kill shelter and not euthanize to make room and such. Sometimes you are going to be full and you’re going to have a waiting list,” Dyer said. “The county seems to want it both ways.”
Dyer explained that the humane society will always take in the strays brought to the shelter, but noted that stray animals are often the most challenging to care for and are more expensive. Stray animals usually need more medication, vaccinations and other treatments in comparison to many other dogs and cats brought into the facility.
Animal call documentation
Avery County Sheriff’s Office reported 299 animal complaints between Jan. 1, 2018, and June 28, 2021. This number, Frye contends, is a low estimate.
“We only document calls in which an action is taken,” Frye said.
Many of the calls in the “Name & Number” category, which covers miscellaneous calls and had 1,364 calls in the same time period, may be attributed to animal-related calls as well.
“Quite honestly, I will take the rap for that,” Frye said about the lack of documentation of animal calls. “Historically, we’ve only documented cases where we have taken action. You don’t have arrest reports when you don’t make an arrest.”
Frye provided examples of times when no report would be filed, such as if a deputy responds to a call in which the dog is not found or there is no cooperation upon arrival, or in the case of neighbors who have come to an agreement about an animal-related dispute and no longer want to file a report with the police.
Even with this portion of animal calls unaccounted for, ACSO reports that animal-related calls outnumber many other categories of law enforcement interventions. In comparison, the Avery County Sheriff’s Office documented in the same 2018 to mid-2021 time period 262 business alarm activations, 234 highway patrol assists, 189 cases of careless and reckless driving, 205 reports of breaking and entering and 228 cases of civil dispute. Compared to animal services, however, none of these categories of calls require a deputy to have special training.
Frye said that an animal service officer would require extra training, and stated that his deputies often feel they are not adequately prepared to respond to animal calls.
“We have had three or four of our deputies bitten by dogs,” Sheriff Frye said, adding that the deputies feel they do not have the training, preparation or equipment to follow up on calls.
Without proper documentation, while many law enforcement officials and the Avery Humane Society advocate funding for animal services, the true scope and severity of the need for animal services in Avery County remains a fluid issue.
“I’ve asked the Sheriff to give me a report every month, so we’ll start in July, of how many (animal-related) calls there were, how much follow up there needed to be. We need to have some facts behind this,” Barrier said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.