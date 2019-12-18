AVERY COUNTY — Christmas is closing in, and schoolchildren around the world are mailing their letters to Santa Claus to ask him questions and let him know their Christmas wishes.
The word around the North Pole is that Santa is an avid reader of The Avery Journal-Times and local schoolkids have submitted their letters so they can be read by the man in the red suit.
Can I have an iPhone 11? Here’s my reasons…just so I won’t have to take Pa’s phone and because I will take care of it. So Santa can you please bring me an iPhone 11?
Sincerely,
Bristel
Can I have a spy drone and a PS4 and an Xbox? And can I have a game system? I have been good. I will take care of them. I have never had any of those, so Santa can I have all of those for Christmas?
Sincerely,
Spencer
Can I have a camera please? I have been good and I love you so much! I will be good for the rest of the year! So Santa please!
Sincerely,
Bailee
I think that I should get an iPhone 11 because I have been good this year. I have been nice this year and I really want one.
Sincerely,
Jorgia
I think that you should bring me a new bicycle. I am too big for my other one. I will be good for the rest of the year. I will take care of it. So Santa may I please have a new bicycle for Christmas?
Sincerely,
Ryder
I will take good care of a spy car and a helicopter. I have been a really, really, really, good boy this year.
Sincerely,
Aaron
I have already made my Christmas list but I forgot something..a LOL Camper. I have 3 reasons you should bring me one. I have been sweet and good. I wait my turn and wait to speak,. I have been nice and sweet to my family. So can I have a LOL Camper please?
Sincerely,
Madison
I want the Hunter Call of the Wild. I will take really, really, good care of it! It will help me learn how to hunt. I will play it twice a week.
Sincerely,
Landon
I think you should bring me a ticket to the new Lion King because I have never seen it. I don’t watch t.v. and I really love the Lion King.
Sincerely,
Mattius
Can I have an iphone 11? I have been good this year. My phone is broken and my Mom and Dad don’t let me go on their phones. May I please have it?
Sincerely,
Alan
I think that you should bring me nerf bullets. I have been sharing with my sister. I will use it for my nerf gun. I don’t have a lot of bullets. I have been a good boy. Santa can I please have nerf bullets?
Sincerely,
Oliver
I want a Polly Pocket Mega Mall. I have been good. I work hard with Mrs. Joyce. I feed my pets. Santa will you bring me a Polly Pocket Mega Mall please, please?
Sincerely,
Harper
I want a light up speaker. I will share with my brother so Santa may I please have one?
Sincerely,
Skyla
Can I please have a basketball hoop? I will let my daddy hang it up. I will tell my dad to hang it low. I really want one, please.
Sincerely,
Lilly
I think I need a toy parrot and a fingerling because I lost my toy parrot and my fingerling. I have been good this year. Please will you bring me them, please.
Sincerely,
Violet
I want a Mickey Mouse train. I will take care of it. I will not brake it. Santa I have worked hard.
Sincerely,
Eli
I want 18 inches of snow for Christmas!! I will play in it and have so much fun! Please Santa!
Sincerely,
Shai
I want an art kit. I have been helping my Mom cook supper. I help my Mom clean the home. I help my sisters do their homework.
Sincerely,
Ryleigh
I want a really BIG present!!! I have been very good at home and school!
Sincerely,
Connar
My name is Park Ranger LB. I have been a good boy this year! I would like a sleepy dart blaster for me and Park Ranger Aaron so we can shoot all the bad dinosaurs, stucky pads for my dad, blue power rangers costume, a red Robo Alive lizard, the Greedy Granny board game and a new bike.
Love,
Bentley
P.S.: Tell all the reindeers “Hello,” and I will leave out some cookies for everyone on Christmas Eve.
I’ve been really good. I want a digital watch and a phone. It would be great if I got a huge stuffed walruse.
Thanks,
Riley!
I want a OMG Lol Doll for Christmass and I wish for my dad to come home from work for Christmas
Love,
From Grace to Santa
I like Santa to bring presents. I love Santa
Faith
I want a key board to play me some piano on so I can get better at playing also some glow in the dark stars for my ceiling please!!
Allie
I want a grave digger R.C. car, a real life R.C. car with a real motor, glow in the dark shoes, a new camera, and spies glasses, don’t tell anyone it’s a secret.
Colby
