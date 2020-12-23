AVERY COUNTY — Christmas is closing in, and schoolchildren around the world are mailing their letters to Santa Claus in hopes that the big, jolly man in the North Pole will grant them their Christmas wishes.
Fortunately for local children, Santa is an avid reader of The Avery Journal-Times. So local school children submitted the following letters to be read by the man in the red suit himself.
Dear Santa,
Are you having a good year? This what I would like: Robot, Action figures, and a red duck.
August Lidh, age six
Dear Santa,
this year I’ve been a good boy! May I please receive playdough for Christmas?
Alistair Lidh, age four
Crossnore Elementary
Dear Santa,
I want a board with 25 wheels that can hover. I have carrots for your reindeer and cookies and mile for you.
Love,
Myles (Ms. Farthing’s
Kindergarten class)
Dear Santa,
can I please have a train? I want a train that moves by itself. I will have chocolate chip cookies and milk for you.
Love,
Emmy
(Ms. Farthings’s Kindergarten class)
Dear Santa,
I think I have been a good boy. I want a real phone, and I want a remote control car. I also want a bow so I can kill a deer.
Eli (Mrs. Buchanan’s class)
Dear Santa,
I want two LOL dolls for Christmas. I also want to never clean my room again!! I think I have been pretty good this year. I miss seeing you at the Christmas store.
Love,
Raegan
(Mrs. Buchanan’s class)
Dear Santa,
I’ve been really good this year, and I would like to have a doll house for Christmas please!
Love,
Addy (Mrs. Buchanan’s class)
Dear Santa,
I would like some babies and a baby crib. I want a belly shirt when I get older! I want a purse, chapstick and sanitizer. I would like my own tablet and baby clothes for my babies.
Olivia (Mrs. Buchanan’s class)
Dear Santa,
I want a Million Dollars!!! I want a Fortnite game chair.
Rylan (Mrs. Buchanan’s class)
Dear Santa,
I want like a boy rocket ship!! I want a blast car that blast off out of the rocket ship.
Brayden
(Mrs. Buchanan’s class)
Dear Santa,
we hope you give presents to the people who are nice to each other. We love you.
Zadie
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I love elves!!! Please bring my dog a toy? I want a surprise. Do you want some cookies?
Sincerely,
June
Dear Santa,
I have been kind of good this year. Can I please have a four wheel drive rock climber? I love Christmas!
Sincerely,
Riley
Dear Santa,
I have been good. Can I have a bounty hunter ship? See you soon!
Sincerely,
Kale
Dear Santa,
Are you having a good day in the North Pole? I would like a truck for Christmas. I can’t wait for you to come to the camper.
Sincerely,
Hunter
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl. I would like a new dog house for Braxton.
Parker
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl. I would like a kitty cat and a donkey.
Sincerely,
Skeeter
Dear Santa,
I have been a very good girl. I would like a guitar.
Regan
