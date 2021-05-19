NEWLAND — David Charles Vance is known across the county for his extensive service to the community as the Chief of Green Valley Fire Department and previously as the Avery County Fire Marshal. However, his recognition extends beyond the local area and goes up through the ranks at the state level, prompting Michael Sprayberry, North Carolina Director of Emergency Management, to visit the county on Tuesday, May 11, to congratulate and honor Vance on his upcoming retirement.
“He’s put in what I would I say is a very full and distinguished career,” Sprayberry said. “He’s been a good partner to emergency managers throughout the state of North Carolina. I know he’s looked out for y’all here in this county, and more than anything, he’s just a good man.”
Vance is set to call it a career on June 30 after serving Avery County citizens for 56 years. Previously, he served in the US Air Force from 1961 to 1965. Upon completion of his military service, Vance went on to work at the mica fabrication plant in Plumtree with his father for 27 years and became a member of the Green Valley Fire Department and served as Fire Chief from 1979 to 1989.
“In September, 1989, Avery County did not have a full-time emergency manager. As the Fire Chief of Green Valley, Mr. Vance was instrumental in responding to and managing the impacts of Hurricane Hugo in the county. We all remember Hurricane Hugo and what a devastation that was,” Sprayberry said.
In 1989, Vance served with distinction as the Avery County Fire Marshal and Emergency Manager. During that time, Vance’s work has been critical to the successful response and recovery of additional major events, such as hurricanes Frances and Ivan, multiple flooding events, ice storms, as well as the ongoing pandemic.
Moreover, Vance has been a member of multiple emergency services organizations and boards, including the Toe River Health District Board and the North Carolina Emergency Management Association.
“Throughout his career, he has consistently displayed professionalism and integrity. I think that when you mention integrity, you think about David. He exemplifies the values of the Division of Emergency Management as we seek to protect North Carolinians and improve public safety. Thank you for tireless dedication to the Division of Emergency Management and the state of North Carolina,” Sprayberry said.
Upon the reception of Sprayberry’s recognition, Vance, through tears of gratitude, thanked those in attendance, as everyone in the room became acutely aware of the magnitude of Vance’s time and service to the citizens.
“It’s been an honor to serve Avery County. I put my life into it, and I thank y’all very much,” Vance said.
Current Avery County Fire Marshal and Emergency Management Coordinator Paul Buchanan also shared his thoughts on Vance’s career and how he has played a positive role in his own life.
“I think it’s one of the greatest accomplishments that we can have in our field. Director Sprayberry is hands on, and anytime we need him, we can call him. He did recognize that David is retiring, and it’s going to be a great loss for the county. Hopefully, I can fill the shoes that he has left here,” Buchanan said. “It was great to be able to work with him for the five years that I did. I’ve known him all my life. I grew up about four miles from him, and I’ve known him for a long time. He really is the role model that I chose as I went into this field.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.