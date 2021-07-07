NEWLAND — For Darin and Brooke Aldridge, it’s always a treat to return home to perform.
“I’ve always been so blessed to have been raised there in such a great community of people who always supported and cheered me on,” Brooke Aldridge said regarding her upcoming return to Newland for her and Darin’s concert.
The acclaimed musical duo will be visiting Newland at 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 17, at the Avery Cooperative Extension’s Community Center, and is presented by the Lodges at Eagles Nest.
The husband-and-wife duo have deep ties to Avery County: Brooke grew up in Newland, and Darin’s extended family live in Avery as well. Returning to Newland for a concert is in some ways like a hometown show, Brooke said. The two are both critically acclaimed artists, as Brooke is the International Bluegrass Music Association’s four-year reigning winner of Female Vocalist of the Year and Darin was named IBMA Mentor of the Year.
The couple has been making music together since around 2005.
“I don’t know that our style has changed necessarily. We’ve established a sound early on that we felt was something we wanted people to remember us by, and I feel like we stay true to that.” Brooke said, adding that she and Darin “do a little bit of everything. We have bluegrass, a country feel to our music and gospel as well. We’re kind of versatile in that.”
Over the past year, Darin said that the duo wrote “more songs this past year than we ever have together,” totaling around 20 tracks. Many of them, Darin said, will be featured on their upcoming album due out August 6 called, “This Life We’re Livin’.” The album, Brooke said, is a silver lining of the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrating that “good things came out of it, too.”
“This album is a little different in terms of the material we chose,” Darin said. “A couple of the songs talk about hope, living through the pandemic, and just about love and grace and things that are really important to life that I think a lot of people found out this year.”
In the past few months, Darin explained that the duo has returned to playing live concerts. Over the past year, Darin said the couple did play at the Grand Ole Opry three times — once to an empty audience, and twice to “very limited” seating — but starting in May, they have returned to doing full tours.
“We’re just excited to get back at it,” he said.
Returning to Avery County, Brooke said that it is the first time the couple has played in Newland in many years and that, “I think it’ll give people a chance to see how we’ve grown over the years.”
According to Brooke, the upcoming concert will give the community “a chance to come out and really see how we have grown, and kind of allow them the chance to realize that they were a part of helping us along the way and being supporters and cheerleaders for us through the years.”
Darin and Brooke Aldridge’s concert will be at the Avery Community Center (661 Vale Road, Newland) at 7 p.m. on July 17, with advance tickets selling for $20 and day-of tickets for $25. For more information, click to TicketsNC.com, or for tickets, visit Three Nails Hardware in Newland or Spear Country Store in Spear.
