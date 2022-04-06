RALEIGH — NC Senator Warren Daniel has announced the resuming of the page program
This year, the page program will only be open to current juniors and seniors.
"It is our hope that this will provide more opportunity for students close to graduation who were unable to participate over the last two years while the program was suspended due to COVID-19," Sen. Daniel state in a release.
The program will be offered the following weeks: May 23 to 26, May 31 to June 2, June 6 to 9, June 13 to 16, June 20 to 23 and June 27 to 30.
"Each Senator may appoint up to two pages during the short session. Availability of weeks is based on a first-come, first-served basis, so please encourage your 11th and 12th graders to apply early if they are interested in a specific week," Daniel added.
Parents of pages will be responsible for securing lodging during the time their child serves. Unfortunately, host families are not available this year.
To learn more about the page program, visit the Senate Page website at www.ncleg.gov/Senate/PageProgram. The site includes general information about the application process, weekly schedule, and many other FAQs. Available weeks and closed weeks will also be updated on the site.
