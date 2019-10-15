LINVILLE — A 61-year-old cyclist died on Oct. 12 after he was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run incident two days before, and the N.C. State Highway Patrol is still searching for the suspected driver.
The cyclist, Ignacio Giraldo — from Sunrise, Fla. — was riding with a group traveling north on U.S. 221 on Oct. 10 when he was hit by a gray van near Grandfather Mountain around 11:40 a.m, according to NCSHP. He was transported to Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tenn., where he later died.
NCSHP stated on Oct. 13 that it is continuing to investigate, follow up on leads and is still asking for public assistance. Investigators are searching for a charcoal gray 2005-2010 Toyota Sienna minivan. The van may be missing a large piece of the right front bumper, has a significantly damaged windshield on the passenger side, and damage to the passenger side mirror. According to NCSHP, it was able to obtain images of the suspect vehicle after it received a tip that a van was spotted at a gas station in Boone.
The rear of the minivan was described as containing numerous stickers such as Batman, YETI and UNC Tarheel symbols. The possible driver is a white man, approximately 50-60 years of age, with a white or gray beard and may be wearing glasses. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the SHP Troop F Communications Center at (828) 466-5500.
