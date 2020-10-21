CROSSNORE — Readers of North Carolina’s official journal of the State Baptist Convention, The Biblical Recorder, have been treated to the wisdom of featured columnist Matthew Jacobs, associate pastor at Crossnore First Baptist Church, for the past month.
Jacobs, who holds an undergraduate in theology and plans on finishing his Master’s in Divinity, has been writing for the journal since September and has been featured in the paper’s Sunday school column in which he muses on subjects related to the Bible Studies for Life Sunday school curriculum. Jacobs recently wrapped up a series on the Ten Commandments and is currently working on a series of articles related to one’s relationship with God.
In an article in September, Jacobs delved into the importance of the fifth commandment: “You shall honor your father and mother.” Referencing 2 Samuel 15, Jacobs tells of the relationship between King David and his son Absalom as an example of what one is not to do. In the passage, Absolom lies to his father by telling him that he needs to go outside of the city. When he returns, he brings back a large number of men and overthrows the city, forcing King David to flee. Jacob’s conclusion is to act with honor and truthfulness toward one’s parents and to relish the opportunities to do so.
Yet as part of the series, Jacobs also highlights the lesson from Matthew 22:35, and how someone can follow all ten commandments when they obey the one that Jesus referred to as the “great commandment.”
“When we look at the Ten Commandments in the Old Testament, Christ sheds light on every commandment when he summarizes it into loving God with all of your heart, all your soul and all your mind. The second is to love your neighbor as yourself. When we look, those first four commandments, you shall have no other gods before Me, no graven images, don’t take the Lord’s name in vane and remember the sabbath day and keep it holy, to love God with all your heart, soul and mind, encompasses those,” Jacobs said.
In the same passage, Jesus likens the second commandment unto the first, saying that on these two commandments rests the law of the prophets.
“If we love our neighbor, the rest of the six (commandments), honor your parents, don’t commit adultery, do not murder, do not bear false witness, do not covet, those commandments are summarized in loving our neighbor. When we break those six, we don’t love our neighbor well,” Jacobs said.
Jacobs also serves as Crossnore First Baptist Church’s youth minister, a role he has undertaken for the past four years. As part of the youth program, Jacobs runs ministry opportunities, youth events and leads Bible studies on Wednesday nights in which he imparts similar teachings to the kids.
“We go through books of the Bible on Wednesday nights and study them and see how they apply to the life we’re living and see where we need to make corrections,” Jacobs said. “I think the best way to minister to students in Avery County, who most of them likely won’t live in Avery County for the rest of their life, is to teach them how to love people that don’t necessarily think and look the same way that you do.”
Jacob’s columns will appear in The Biblical Recorder until the end of December. To learn more about Crossnore First Baptist Church, call (828) 733-5243 or click to firstbaptistcrossnore.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.