CROSSNORE — Crossnore’s Tudor Vance Meeting House, named in honor of the town’s late mayor, is aptly named.
The small building is where town business takes place, and it also serves as a gathering point throughout the year.
The monthly jams, the Sloop Memorial Hospital reunion and the annual Christmas Party are standbys at the meeting house, which became more important to the town 20 years ago when townsfolk, including Rachel Deal, became involved with the now-defunct nonprofit HandMade in America.
HMA worked with the community to breathe more life into the small town of less than 200 residents, bringing about traditions like the Christmas party, renovating the meeting house and other projects that were the result of Crossnore Community Enhancement.
The area was struck with severe flooding in 1993 which damaged the house. NC Rural Center stepped in and helped the town resurface the floor of the meeting house, as well as build the outdoor deck in the mid-2000s.
This year’s Christmas party on December 13 had to skip the bonfire and was forced indoors yet again due to rain, though the music, food and fellowship continued.
The meeting house was filled with mingling locals. The party opened with a prayer and a song before town mayor and noted musician Jesse Smith began leading the way, strumming his guitar and singing through holiday tunes.
“This is a good group of people,” Deal said.
Deal’s aunt and uncle, the Sloops, started the now-defunct Sloop Memorial Hospital, her father started a pair of theaters in Crossnore and Elk Park, as well as served as postmaster.
One thing Deal pointed to as a good sign for the town were the children at the party.
“All types of people like to live here,” Deal said.
Deal noted saying CCE has tried to make the town more family-oriented.
