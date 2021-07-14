CROSSNORE — Crossnore Fine Arts Gallery is pleased to announce the re-opening of gallery shows for the 2021 season. The first show, titled “Silver Linings,” will be held on July 15 and features the art of Kim Abernethy. Silver
Linings will be held in the gallery located at 205 Johnson Lane on the campus of Crossnore Communities for Children. The cocktail hour begins at 5 p.m. and the show ends at 7 p.m. No RSVP is required.
Abernethy is a North Carolina artist and an oil painter whose impressionistic style evokes feelings of serenity and calm. Her work is often described as meditative, and while she depicts nature, her goal is not to create a literal representation of the landscape, but to capture a mood. Her focus is on those places left untouched and unspoiled by development. She enjoys painting the mountains of North Caroline and also the waterways of the Low Country.
“We are thrilled to bring back our gallery shows and to start the season off with Kim,” said Heidi Fisher, manager of Crossnore Fine Arts Gallery. “She is a remarkable artist whose work is featured in collections throughout the United States and we are grateful for her participation at Crossnore.”
Crossnore Fine Arts Gallery represents regional painters, sculptors, and fine crafts persons who want to take part in benefitting the children of Crossnore Communities for Children. The gallery specifically supports the organization’s Stepping Stones program which helps older youth as they prepare for young adulthood.
About Crossnore Communities for Children
For more than 100 years, Crossnore Communities for Children has served children and families through family foster care and adoptions, therapy services, family preservation, and youth independent living.
For more information about Crossnore Communities for Children, click to www.crossnore.org.
