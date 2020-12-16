WINSTON-SALEM — Crossnore School & Children's Home is excited to announce the addition of a new Chief Operating Officer (COO), Angela Hubbard Woods.
Woods is joining the Crossnore family after decades of stellar leadership in the nonprofit community and most recently as the CEO of the Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council. “Angela has an incredible track record of nonprofit leadership, and she will be a tremendous asset to help Crossnore fulfill its mission of providing a sanctuary of hope and healing for North Carolina’s most vulnerable children," Crossnore CEO Brett Loftis said about the addition of Woods. "We are so excited to add her passion and gifts to our team.”
Woods has a Psychology degree from Spelman College, an MBA from Clark Atlanta University, and a Juris Doctor from the University of Georgia. She has previously served as the Senior Vice-President of Community Building & Administration at the United Way of the Central Carolinas, the COO of United Way of the National Capital Area in Washington, DC, and the CEO of the Girl Scouts in Memphis, Tenn., before joining the Charlotte regional Girl Scouts Hornets’ Nest Council as CEO in 2014.
Woods is passionate about youth leadership and advocating for children who need support to overcome obstacles to achieve their dreams. Crossnore’s Board Chair, Katheryn Northington, is pleased to welcome Angela on behalf of the Crossnore Board of Trustees.
“Crossnore has just completed an ambitious strategic planning process, and we are thrilled to have a leader of Angela’s caliber join the Crossnore team to help guide Crossnore’s growth and oversee all our business operations. She is an impressive leader, and the Board of Trustees is excited to see her join our talented and committed staff,” Northington said.
Beginning in late January 2021, Woods will oversee Crossnore’s day-to-day business operations including finance, human resources, technology and facilities. She will work closely with Crossnore’s CEO, as well as their Chief External Relations Officer and Chief Program Officer.
For more than 100 years, Crossnore School & Children’s Home has served children and families through group residential services, community-based family foster care and adoptions, and outpatient and school-based clinical services. For more information about Crossnore School & Children’s Home, click to www.crossnore.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.