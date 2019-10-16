CRANBERRY — Cranberry Middle School has brought back a fundraiser that has been on hiatus a few years to support the annual eighth grade trip to Washington, D.C.
The fish fry was simple: Attendees come and get plates of fish in exchange for donations to support the trip. The real magic is not in the fish, it's what the fish allows the students to do: tour the nation's capital.
The fish fry took a three-year hiatus, and is the fourth edition overall. Principal Ricky Ward said in the past the fundraiser managed to rake in $8,000 in profit, but that level of success is not expected for the comeback.
The fry is organized with the help of the eighth grade team at the school.
"This is my first flounder dinner, so I'm learning as I go," Ward said. "They're all pros."
Eighth-grade social studies teacher Levin Sudderth said his favorite part of the trip is taking local kids to see and do things they may never get to again, or inspire them to go back.
"I want to introduce them to something that they'll hopefully want to do again," Sudderth said.
Sudderth said one student who visited the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum built his own glider after the fact because he was inspired by what he saw at the museum. Other students have told Sudderth their college majors were influenced by some of the things they saw on the trip.
"Kids I know that I taught years and years ago who are now adults out in the world ask me two things, Sudderth said. "'Are you still at Cranberry? Are you still going to D.C. this year?'"
Students get to see a lot of sights in the city, including the Capitol and the National Archive. Students also get the chance to tour the city's extensive museums, including the Smithsonian facilities.
