CRANBERRY — Members of all Cranberry High School graduating classes were invited to gather at the historic site of the school on Saturday, July 16, to have lunch and reminisce.
The school closed in 1968, therefore there isn’t enough members of each class to have individual reunions anymore, which is what led to the annual all-class reunion every third Saturday in July. The reunion has been tradition since the 1980s or 1990s, said Bobby Hodges, treasurer of the nonprofit Cranberrian Corporation. Anyone who attended Cranberry from the time it opened in 1924 to the time it closed was invited to come. Typically, the 1968 graduating class holds its own reunion in September as well.
The Cranberrian Corporation owns and operates the historic site of the school. The group is constantly renovating the facilities, which by all accounts were in a dilapidated state once the organization bought the property.
”The students fixed this up,” said Phil Shoemaker, board member of the Cranberrian Corporation. “We bought it back from the lumber company and started repairing it.”
The corporation also regularly holds bingo nights and other community events in the building. The proceeds from the bingo evenings are put back into school building repairs, utilities and upkeep.
”We want this to be historical,” Shoemaker said. “This community goes back to 1828.”
More than 60 people attended this year’s reunion, Hodges said. A luncheon was provided by the Cranberrian Corporation, and the Avery County Cloggers and Avery Junior Appalachian Musicians performed at the reunion as a part of the festivities. Additionally, there was a raffle for a Cranberrian Corporation apron, which Bill Grindstaff won.
