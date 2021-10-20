BANNER ELK — For Nan Stricklen Drum’s family, the Banner Elk Woolly Worm Festival is a family affair. According to Stricklen Drum, her family has been attending and making crafts for the Woolly Worm Festival since they moved to Banner Elk 33 years ago.
Since 1988, Stricklen Drum and her family have been creating and selling their crafts at the festival as part of a year-round family endeavor. She said that she first started making the crafts with her first husband, Steve Stricklen, since they both loved being creative and wanted to engage the community.
“We used to see who could come up with the next best craft every year. We kind of had a silent competition going to see who could come up with the neatest thing to make,” Stricklen Drum said.
Now, Stricklen Drum and her family make an assortment of crafts for the festival. Different kinds of pins, some made out of pom poms and other made out of pipecleaners, as well as eight-inch long, hand-sewn woolly worm stuffed animals which sold particularly well this year. Stricklen Drum said her daughter, Sarah Stricklen Schilens, also crafts with her. At their booth at the fair, behind the table is bustling with family members of multiple generations bringing joy to the festival through their crafts.
“The main thing I like about the festival is my family get-together time,” Stricklen Drum said. Over the weekend she said she had about 30 family members in town at the festival helping at some time or another at her vendor’s tent. She has four granddaughters, the three older of whom help at the festival selling the wares.
Across from where she was selling her crafts, Stricklen Drum said her son, Shawn Stricklen, had set up his mini golf course. Entirely crafted by hand, she said he takes the course to other events as well. Stricklen was easy to spot at the festival, operating the sound board at the competition stage and sporting a bright orange, woolly-worm decorated suit and occasionally assisting with emcee duties.
Stricklen Drum doesn’t sell her crafts anywhere else. The Woolly Worm Festival is a once-a-year event for her family, which spends the rest of the year building back their crafts reserve and preparing for the next fall.
“We just appreciate the Kiwanis Club having the festival, and for all the participants. It’s fun to meet new people each year and see new crafts,” Stricklen Drum said.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
