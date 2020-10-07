RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper on Sept. 30 announced that North Carolina will move into Phase 3 of the statewide reopening plan beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 2.
Large outdoor venues with seating greater than 10,000 may operate with 7% occupancy for spectators with other safety protocols, Cooper said during a press briefing in Raleigh. Smaller outdoor entertainment venues may operate outdoors at 30% of outdoor capacity or 100 guests, whichever is less, he said.
Movie theaters and conference centers may open indoor spaces to 30% of capacity, or 100 seated guests, whichever is less. Bars may operate outdoors only at 30% of outdoor capacity, or 100 guests, whichever is less. Outdoor amusement parks may open at 30% occupancy.
The limits on mass gatherings will remain at 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors, Cooper noted. The 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales for in-person consumption in locations such as restaurants and outdoor bars will also be extended.
The statewide mask mandate for everyone over the age of 5 remains in effect, and adults over 65 and those with health risks are still advised to stay home as much as possible, the governor said.
“Today, we’re cautiously encouraged about where we are in this pandemic. The key indicators we watch in North Carolina remain mostly stable,” Cooper said. “But I have to tell you that we see warning signs that the disease could spike again, here and across the country.”
Phase 3 will be effective through Friday, Oct. 23. Cooper said the phase is currently limited to three weeks due to concerns about the potential for increased viral spread as the state experiences cooler fall weather.
“I hope we can keep our numbers down and stable and that we can continue to move forward,” he added.
“The virus continues to spread, so we must take the next steps methodically and responsibly. And we must rely on North Carolinians taking personal responsibility to protect others by wearing masks and keeping their social distance,” Cooper said.
Cooper said that state leaders’ top priority remains getting children back to in-person learning at school. But Cooper and N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen also repeatedly emphasized their concerns about indoor gatherings.
“We have seen over and over that this virus can spread easily in groups of people,” Cohen said. “We cannot take anything for granted. Across the country, cases are beginning to increase again.”
Cohen reminded North Carolinians to practice the 3 Ws — wear, wait and wash — to get their flu shots and to download the new SlowCOVIDNC app, which can let users know if they’ve been exposed to someone with the virus.
ACHS student tests positive for COVID-19
An Avery High School student has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release on Thursday, Oct. 1, from Avery County Schools Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman.
“Our commitment is to keep each of you informed of our efforts to maintain the safest learning environments possible,” Brigman wrote in a letter posted via the district’s social media account. “We would like to make you aware that a student at Avery County High School has tested positive for CoVID-19. Two staff members who were caring for this student were also sent home to be tested and to quarantine for 14 days. No other students or staff were exposed as the situation was immediately contained and addressed using existing safety procedures.”
The system had previously announced on August 22 that an employee at Crossnore Elementary School had tested positive for the virus, and thus far have been the only confirmed positive cases reported by the district since school began for the 2020-21 school year.
“We will continue to follow safety protocols and work in partnership with the Avery County Health Department to ensure a safe learning environment is maintained throughout our school system,” Brigman stated.
Local, state and national statistics
As of Tuesday, Oct. 6, according to latest available dashboard data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, COVID-19 cases in North Carolina had increased by approximately 11,500 cases over the previous seven-day mark, as the state has more than 219,754 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The state has experienced a slight increase in hospitalizations over the span of the last week, however, as NCDHHS reported on Oct. 6 that 971 people were hospitalized, compared to 897 hospitalizations reported seven days earlier.
NCDHHS reports an additional 192 North Carolinians have died related to the virus over the past seven-day period, as the agency reports 3,637 overall deaths.
In Toe River Health District’s latest weekly release of county numbers on Sept. 30, TRHD reported Avery County with a total of 209 positive community cases, 183 community members have recovered, 25 community members are active, and one community death.
In more recent data, NC Department of Public Safety reports on Oct. 5 that the local prisons have 238 total positive cases between Mountain View Correction and Avery/Mitchell Correctional. TRHD reported on Sept. 30 that 181 prison positive cases had recovered, noting 15 active cases within the correctional facilities. In all, NCDHHS reports Avery with 420 total positive cases as of Oct. 6.
Avery possesses the greatest number of cases per 10,000 people in Western North Carolina counties bordering Tennessee, according to NCDHHS data, with 240 cases per 10,000 residents. In comparison, NCDHHS reports Watauga has 186 cases per 10,000 residents, while Ashe has 108 cases per 10,000 residents. Cherokee County, which Avery surpassed during the past week, reports 239 cases per 10,000 residents, while Graham County reports 222 cases per 10,000 residents.
“Public health staff is working to complete the investigations and they are contacting close contacts to contain the spread of disease. To protect individual privacy, no further information about the cases will be released,” the latest release from TRHD on Sept. 30 stated. “The Yancey, Mitchell and Avery County health departments will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.”
TRHD reports that Yancey County has 238 total positive cases of COVID-19 as of its Sept. 30 release, with 220 having recovered, 17 active cases and one death.
Mitchell County on Sept. 30 reported a total of 215 positive cases, with 180 having recovered, 31 active cases and four deaths.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reports more than 35.3 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with a total of 7,433,828 cases in the U.S. as of October 6, a total which last week added both President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, in addition to Senator Thom Tillis. Johns Hopkins reports 209,928 reported deaths nationwide and more than 2,911,699 individuals across the country reported as having recovered from the virus.
The N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs report 3,188,371 completed tests as of Tuesday morning, Oct. 6, according to N.C. DHHS. The estimate of people presumed to have recovered from the virus as of Oct. 5 is more than 192,644 statewide, with the estimate provided each Monday by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
In neighboring counties, Watauga County reports 1,309 positive tests and 13 deaths among residents, while Ashe County reports 330 positive cases and three deaths, according to AppHealthCare reports.
Caldwell County has 1,818 positive tests as of Oct. 6 with 18 deaths, while Wilkes County has 1,331 reported cases and 35 deaths, according to NCDHHS Dashboard data.
NCDHHS reports McDowell County with 1,080 cases and 27 deaths. Burke County reports 2,242 cases and 42 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
In Tennessee, Johnson County reports 771 cases with three deaths, while Carter County reports 1,217 cases and 29 deaths as of Oct. 6, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Statewide, Mecklenburg County has reported the most cases with 29,593. Wake County is reporting 18,345 cases and Guilford County (9,153 cases) has surpassed Durham County (7,985 cases) for third-most cases statewide, according to Oct. 6 NCDHHS statistics. At least 58 of North Carolina’s 100 counties report at least 1,000 COVID-19 cases.
The reported testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
Updated news and information on the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s response can be found by clicking to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.