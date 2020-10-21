NEWLAND — Avery County Schools reported in a press release on October 16 that a teacher at Crossnore Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19.
“Our commitment is to keep each of you informed of our efforts to maintain the safest learning environments possible. We would like to make you aware that a teacher at Crossnore Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19 today,” the release from ACS Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman stated. “Although masks were worn consistently by all staff and students, we are proceeding with the highest level of caution while working under the recommendations of the Avery County Health Department. Due to the possibility of exposure, all students in this classroom will be placed on remote learning to allow a quarantine period through Thursday, Oct. 29. Students in this classroom will return to in-class instruction on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020.”
The district also noted that parents and students in the affected classroom had been notified by school administration and that all schools, including CES, had been deep cleaned. “We will continue to follow safety protocols and work in partnership with the Avery County Health Department to ensure a safe learning environment is maintained throughout our school system,” the statement by Brigman concluded.
Local, state and national statistics
As of Tuesday, Oct. 20, according to latest available dashboard data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, COVID-19 cases in North Carolina had increased by approximately 15,000 cases over the previous seven-day mark, as the state has more than 247,142 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The state has experienced a slight increase in hospitalizations over the span of the last week, as NCDHHS reported on Oct. 20 that 1,142 people were hospitalized. NCDHHS reports an additional 166 North Carolinians have died related to the virus over the past seven-day period, as the agency reports 3,939 overall deaths.
In Toe River Health District’s latest weekly release of county numbers on Oct. 14, TRHD reported Avery County with a total of 257 positive community cases, 227 community members have recovered, 30 community members are active, and one community death.
In more recent data, NC Department of Public Safety reports on Oct. 19 that the local prisons have 353 total positive cases between Mountain View Correction and Avery/Mitchell Correctional facilities, with 148 of the cases active. The prison total is an increase of 111 cases from the most recently reported figures by TRHD from Oct. 14.
Avery possesses the greatest number of cases per 10,000 people in Western North Carolina counties bordering Tennessee, according to NCDHHS data, with 327 cases per 10,000 residents. Also, according to NCDHHS Dashboard data as of Oct. 19, Avery County has the greatest percentage of positive tests relative to county population, reporting at 32.1 percent.
“The percent positive displayed in the county map is the average percent positive during the last two weeks. If a county has one week with less than an average of 50 daily tests, then that week will not be shown and not included in the average percent positive,” the NCDHHS Dashboard states. “The percent positive may fluctuate substantially as there are a smaller number of tests than the state percent positive. All data are preliminary and subject to change... Because the percent positive is calculated using only molecular testing data reported electronically into NC COVID, which is a subset of total tests reported, county-level percent positive rates may be impacted by how many of the total tests for residents in the county were reported electronically through NC COVID.”
NCDHHS reports Watauga County with 232 cases per 10,000 residents, and 6.1 percent of positive tests, while Ashe has 135 cases per 10,000 residents, or 4.8 percent of positive tests. Graham County, the county with the second-most cases per 10,000 in the mountain region, reports 275 cases per 10,000 residents, while Cherokee County reports 256 cases per 10,000 residents.
“Public health staff is working to complete the investigations and they are contacting close contacts to contain the spread of disease. To protect individual privacy, no further information about the cases will be released,” TRHD reported. “The Yancey, Mitchell and Avery County health departments will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.”
TRHD reports that Yancey County has 264 total positive cases of COVID-19 as of its Oct. 14 release, with 242 having recovered, 21 active cases and one death.
The Yancey total does not include a report by TRHD on October 15 of an additional 14 new positive COVID-19 cases. “This number includes a residential care facility and community spread among several individuals. All positive cases are being quarantined,” TRHD stated in a release.
Mitchell County reported a total of 231 positive cases, with 221 having recovered, five active cases and five deaths, as of TRHD’s Oct. 14 report.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reports more than 40.28 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with a total of 8,206,525 cases in the U.S. as of October 20. Johns Hopkins reports 220,079 reported deaths nationwide and more than 3,272,603 individuals across the country reported as having recovered from the virus.
The N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs report 3,640,086 completed tests as of Tuesday morning, Oct. 20, according to N.C. DHHS. The estimate of people presumed to have recovered from the virus as of Oct. 19 is more than 218,541 statewide, with the estimate provided each Monday by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
In neighboring counties, Watauga County reports 1,660 positive tests and 16 deaths among residents, while Ashe County reports 421 positive cases and seven deaths as of October 19, according to AppHealthCare statistics.
Caldwell County has 2,191 positive tests as of Oct. 20 with 19 deaths, while Wilkes County has 1,566 reported cases and 36 deaths, according to NCDHHS Dashboard data.
NCDHHS reports McDowell County with 1,215 cases and 31 deaths. Burke County reports 2,503 cases and 46 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
In Tennessee, Johnson County reports 1,104 cases with six deaths, while Carter County reports 1,415 cases and 32 deaths as of Oct. 20, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Statewide, Mecklenburg County has reported the most cases with 31,820. Wake County is reporting 19,888 cases and Guilford County reports 10,504 cases, according to Oct. 20 NCDHHS statistics. At least 59 of North Carolina’s 100 counties report at least 1,000 COVID-19 cases.
The reported testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
Updated news and information on the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s response can be found by clicking to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.