NEWLAND — The COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the local school system, as Avery County Schools was forced to convert students from three area schools to remote learning for several days.
ACS initially announced on October 21 that a staff member at Avery Middle School was exposed to COVID-19 and exhibiting symptoms while awaiting test results. At that time, the system announced that all students at AMS would be transferred to remote learning through October 29. Two days later, however, the system revised the plan to allow for students at the school to continue remote learning through Wednesday, Nov. 4, allowing for an extended quarantine period after the school announced in a release that a total of two staff members and one student at AMS had tested positive for the virus.
“Individuals who may have come in contact with this staff member have been notified by the Avery County Health Department or the school administration. All schools, including Avery Middle School, have been and will continue to be deep cleaned. We will continue to follow all safety protocols and work in partnership with the ACHD to ensure a safe learning environment is maintained throughout our school system,” ACS Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman stated in the October 23 release.
According to an Oct. 26 press release from ACS, a student at Freedom Trail Elementary and a student at Cranberry Middle School have also tested positive for COVID-19.
All students in each of the two classrooms where the latest students who tested positive were present will be placed on remote learning until Tuesday, Nov. 3, to allow for a quarantine period, according to the release. Students in these two classrooms will return to class on Thursday, Nov. 5.
While masks have been worn consistently by all students and staff, the school system is proceeding with the highest level of caution and is working under the recommendations of the Avery County Health Department, according to Dr. Brigman.
“Parents and students in each of these two classrooms have been notified by the school administration. All schools, including Freedom Trail Elementary School and Cranberry Middle School, have been deep cleaned. We will continue to follow safety protocols and work in partnership with the Avery County Health Department to ensure a safe learning environment is maintained throughout out our school system,” Brigman said.
Local, state and national statistics
As of Tuesday, Oct. 27, according to latest available dashboard data from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, COVID-19 cases in North Carolina had increased by more than 14,000 cases over the previous seven-day mark, as the state has more than 261,472 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The state has experienced a slight increase in hospitalizations over the span of the last week, as NCDHHS reported on Oct. 27 that 1,193 people were hospitalized. NCDHHS reports an additional 231 North Carolinians have died related to the virus over the past seven-day period, as the agency reports 4,170 overall deaths.
In Toe River Health District’s latest weekly release of county numbers on Oct. 21, TRHD reported Avery County with a total of 272 positive community cases, 248 community members having recovered, 24 community members are active, and one community death.
In more recent data, NC Department of Public Safety reported on Oct. 26 that the local prisons have 361 total positive cases between Mountain View Correctional and Avery/Mitchell Correctional facilities, with 104 of the cases active.
Avery possesses the greatest number of cases per 10,000 people in Western North Carolina counties bordering Tennessee, according to NCDHHS data, with 79 cases per 10,000 residents over the previous 14-day period. In comparison, Mitchell County reports 25 cases per 10,000 residents, while Yancey County reports 43 cases per 10,000 residents. Watauga County with 29 cases per 10,000 residents, while Ashe has 32 cases per 10,000 residents. Swain County, the county with the second-most cases per 10,000 in the mountain region, reports 62 cases per 10,000 residents.
“Public health staff is working to complete the investigations and they are contacting close contacts to contain the spread of disease. To protect individual privacy, no further information about the cases will be released,” TRHD reported. “The Yancey, Mitchell and Avery County health departments will keep the public informed by announcing any additional cases that may arise through our local media partners.”
TRHD reports that Yancey County has 309 total positive cases of COVID-19 as of its Oct. 21 release, with 255 having recovered, 53 active cases and one death.
The Yancey total does not include the report of a second county death in connection with COVID-19 that TRHD reported on October 22.
Mitchell County reported a total of 246 positive cases, with 232 having recovered, 12 active cases and five deaths, as of TRHD’s Oct. 14 report.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reports more than 43.37 million cases of COVID-19 worldwide, with a total of 8,690,143 cases in the U.S. as of October 27. Johns Hopkins reports 225,588 reported deaths nationwide and more than 3,422,934 individuals across the country reported as having recovered from the virus.
The N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health, reporting hospitals and commercial labs report 3,863,108 completed tests as of Tuesday morning, Oct. 27, according to N.C. DHHS. The estimate of people presumed to have recovered from the virus as of Oct. 26 is more than 231,611 statewide, with the estimate provided each Monday by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
In neighboring counties, Watauga County reports 1,749 positive tests and 16 deaths among residents, while Ashe County reports 464 positive cases and eight deaths as of October 26, according to AppHealthCare statistics.
Caldwell County has 2,431 positive tests as of Oct. 27 with 19 deaths, while Wilkes County has 1,689 reported cases and 37 deaths, according to NCDHHS Dashboard data.
NCDHHS reports McDowell County with 1,304 cases and 32 deaths. Burke County reports 2,633 cases and 48 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
In Tennessee, Johnson County reports 1,150 cases with seven deaths, while Carter County reports 1,556 cases and 33 deaths as of Oct. 27, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Statewide, Mecklenburg County has reported the most cases with 33,279. Wake County is reporting 20,675 cases and Guilford County reports 11,200 cases, according to Oct. 27 NCDHHS statistics. At least 61 of North Carolina’s 100 counties report at least 1,000 COVID-19 cases.
The reported testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
Updated news and information on the coronavirus pandemic and the state’s response can be found by clicking to covid19.ncdhhs.gov/dashboard.
