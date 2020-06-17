RALEIGH — As of Wednesday afternoon, June 17, North Carolina health officials report there have been a total of 46,855 lab-confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state, according to statistics posted from NCDHHS. The state also has reported 1,168 virus-related deaths.
NCDHHS reports 846 people are currently hospitalized.
The Raleigh News & Observer newspaper reported that 1,181 individuals have died from the virus, with 46,855 cases statewide as of Wednesday, June 17.
The numbers reported by the newspaper, which is compiling the numbers of cases announced by counties throughout the day, vary from the daily reports provided by N.C. DHHS. N.C. DHHS has emphasized that not all people with symptoms of COVID-19 are being tested, and the numbers reported by county and state health departments do not represent the total number of people infected throughout the state.
Nationwide, Johns Hopkins University & Medicine reports a total of 2,148,357 cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. as of noon on June 16, with 117,290 reported deaths and more than 583,503 individuals reported as having recovered from the virus.
A total of 667,422 tests had been completed by the N.C. State Laboratory of Public Health and reporting hospitals and commercial labs as of Wednesday, June 17, according to N.C. DHHS. The estimate of people who have recovered from the virus as of June 15 is 29,219, with the estimate provided each Monday by NCDHHS. NCDHHS estimates a median time to recovery of 14 days from the date of specimen collection for non-fatal COVID-19 cases who were not hospitalized, or if hospitalization status is unknown. The estimated median recovery time is 28 days from the date of specimen collection for hospitalized non-fatal COVID-19 cases.
Toe River Health District reported on Tuesday evening, June 16, that Avery County has a total of eight positive cases, with six active and two having recovered.
The department added that a total of 935 people had been tested in Avery County, with 852 negative results and 75 pending results.
According to TRHD, 742 people have been tested in Mitchell County, with 701 negative results, 23 results pending and 18 total positive cases (six active, 12 having recovered). Yancey County reports 1,002 people tested, with 865 negative results, 106 results pending and 31 total positive cases (12 active, 19 having recovered).
In neighboring counties, Watauga County has 41 positive tests among residents, according to NCDHHS. Caldwell County has 258 positive tests as of June 17 with four deaths, while Wilkes County has 550 reported cases and six deaths, according to NCDHHS. Ashe County has 43 cases, and the department reports McDowell County with 168 cases and one death. Burke County reports 838 cases and 16 deaths attributed to the virus, according to NCDHHS.
In Tennessee, Johnson County reports 25 cases, while Carter County reports 22 cases and one death as of June 17, according to statistics from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Statewide, Mecklenburg County has reported the most cases with 7,563. Wake County is reporting 3,241 cases and Durham County reports 2,841 cases, according to June 17 statistics from NCDHHS.
The reported testing numbers could be incomplete due to differences in reporting from health departments and other agencies. Sources include Toe River Health District, AppHealthCare, NCDHHS, Caldwell County Health Department and Tennessee Department of Health.
For more information on COVID-19 and the state’s response, click to covid19.ncdhhs.gov.
