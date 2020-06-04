RALEIGH — Unemployment rates (not seasonally adjusted) increased all 100 of North Carolina’s counties in April. Dare County had the highest unemployment rate at 24.5 percent, while Bertie County had the lowest at 6.4 percent.
All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases. Among the metro areas, Hickory-Lenoir-Morganton had the highest rate at 17.6 percent and Durham-Chapel Hill and Greenville each had the lowest rate at 9.5 percent. The April not seasonally adjusted statewide rate was 12.5 percent.
When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates increased in all 100 counties. All 15 of the state’s metro areas experienced rate increases.
Avery County’s unemployment rate was 10.2 percent, an increase of 5.6 percent from the previous month and ranking 26th statewide, the lowest of any county in the northwest section of the state. Ashe County had the lowest unemployment out of all nearby counties at 10.7 percent.
Caldwell had the highest unemployment of bordering counties at 16.1 percent (sixth highest in North Carolina), with 11.1 percent in Watauga County and 15.5 percent in Burke County.
Avery: 10.2 percent
Ashe: 10.7 percent
Burke: 15.5 percent
McDowell: 11.7 percent
Mitchell: 12.7 percent
Watauga: 11.1 percent
North Carolina experienced a statewide rate of 12.2 percent, an 7.9-percent increase from last month. Among bordering states, West Virginia had the highest state unemployment rate for April at 15.2 percent, with Avery County rating 2.0-percent lower than the statewide unemployment rate. Virginia had for the lowest unemployment rate out of all bordering states at 10.6 percent.
North Carolina: 12.2 percent
Georgia: 11.9 percent
South Carolina: 12.1 percent
Tennessee: 14.7 percent
Virginia: 10.6 percent
When compared to the same month last year, not seasonally adjusted unemployment rates in April increased by 10.3 percent nationwide over last month, with the US unemployment rate changing from 4.4 percent to 14.7 percent over the past month.
The number of industry workers employed statewide (not seasonally adjusted) decreased in April by 571,700 to 3,996,000, while those filing for unemployment increased in the state by 357,148 from the previous month.
It is important to note that employment estimates are subject to large seasonal patterns; therefore, it is advisable to focus on over-the-year changes in the not seasonally adjusted estimates.
As well, the NC Dept. of Commerce adds that statistics reported do not reflect the full impact of the current COVID-19 situation in North Carolina.
All figures courtesy North Carolina Department of Commerce and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
