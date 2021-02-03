NEWLAND — The Avery County Board of Commissioners reconvened for its monthly meeting on Monday, Feb. 1, in which the board approved updates to its website and County Manager Phillip Barrier gave an update on the county’s vaccination effort.
As the onset of the meeting board chair Martha Hicks commended the county workers who have been assisting the health department in the administration of the COVID-19 vaccines at the Avery County community building.
“We have had all kinds of letter and phone calls of people bragging that they had come from other places and how nice people were to them and what a nice place we had and how the process moved along and how organized it was,” Hicks said.
Certified Public Accountant Sharon Gillespie presented the county audit report to the board for the period ending on June, 30, 2020, which also includes financial statements of the county airport and the Fire Commission. Gillespie pointed out a few highlights from the report, the main one being that Avery County’s assets exceed its liabilities by $48 million. Capital improvements on county buildings has only increased the county’s net position by $5.2 million.
The county has also maintained a healthy tax collection percentage rate of 97.78, despite it falling slightly from the previous year, likely due the economic stress imposed by the pandemic. Gillespie reported that the she did not have any findings and that county has received a clean audit report.
After the commissioners approved the report, Economic Development Committee Chairman Ken Walter submitted a proposal to the board to update the county’s website and improve the information and presentation of the site as it relates to economic development.
“The site is simply not competitive. If you were to go elsewhere in North Carolina and look at other economic development websites you would see what I mean,” Walter said. “We have got to make it more competitive.”
The committee’s plan for the website is to make the county’s site a part of the Chamber of Commerce’s site in order to utilize Big Boom Design out of Asheville to keep the cost to a minimum, provide greater exposure and improve the county’s own website. Walter hopes that the new site will be able to attract full-time resident taxpayers and business people.
“Our most important demographic target market are those people who were born and raised in Avery County that are somewhere out there. What we want to do is send a message and say you can return to Avery County and be as successful here as anywhere else in the United States. Most importantly, if you return to Avery County, you will be able to contribute to and maintain the culture that everyone is so proud of,” Walter said.
The current site would refer to the Chamber of Commerce’s website and include additional information about economic development and the multitude of community resources available in the county. After Walter’s presentation, the board approved his request to proceed with working with Big Boom Design to complete the update.
As the next order of business, the commissioners approved to update its charter with the High Country Council of Governments.
Planning Inspector Tommy Burleson was then welcomed into the meeting, as he presented the recent approval by the planning department of phase four of the Vineyard Reserve development at Eagles Nest, which includes 11 lots. The lots are in the Fall Creek fire district.
The developer present expressed his concern about Old Beech Mountain Road becoming a hotspot for construction traffic. He said homeowners have been contacted, and their concerns have been heard, as construction crews and developers have discussed finding a solution to the issue.
After a lengthy discussion, the commissioners approved the development and received the Tax Administrator’s report from Bruce Daniels.
County Manager Phillip Barrier gave the county manager’s report, reporting that the Chamber of Commerce has received an Appalachian Regional Commission broadband matching grant in the amount $100,000, and the county has already received interest from local internet companies about providing the infrastructure. Additionally, the county is waiting to receive information about the Community Development Block Grant, which could potentially provide $800,000 to the county for broadband expansion.
Barrier also bragged on the county employees for their work administering the Moderna vaccines. Testing remains at the county pool complex on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The county remains under the state average for the percent of tests that come back positive tests at 7.9 percent. The state average is 8.5 percent.
So far, the county has administered 2,418 first dose vaccines, with assistance from Cannon Memorial Hospital. Second doses continue to be administered as well. However, the county was unable to distribute any vaccines last week, which holds true for county health departments across the state.
“We are very limited on what we will be getting for the next three weeks,” Barrier said.
The distribution effort remains available for individuals age 65 and older. To schedule a vaccine appointment, call (828) 733-8273.
Barrier is also looking at possibly holding a mass vaccination event and is working with the state to work something out. He hopes the event would be help vaccinate up to 1,200 people.
“We are going to schedule a couple of mass clinics in the near future,” Barrier said. “What concerns me is that all 100 counties are going to try to do this, too. Everybody thinks they deserve more vaccines. We’re just going to have to wait.”
